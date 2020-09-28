3:30 | 29.09.2020

Multimodal Transportation Market for Chemical and Petroleum Industry in US- Roadmap for Recovery From COVID-19 | Reduction in the Freight Transportation Costs to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the multimodal transportation market for chemical and petroleum industry in US and it is poised to grow by USD 480.14 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005544/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Multimodal Transportation Market for Chemical and Petroleum Industry in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts Frequently Asked Questions- Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The chemical industry is expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Increasing growth in non-conventional oil production and refining capacity is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of over 3%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 480.14 million.

Who are the top players in the market?

BDP International Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Crowley Maritime Corp., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, MARUBENI LOGISTICS Corp., Mitsubishi Logistics Corp., Schenker AG, Transport Maritime et Transit USA Inc., and YUSEN LOGISTICS Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Reduction in the freight transportation costs is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the adverse impact of port congestion on the service level agreements restraints the market growth. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BDP International Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Crowley Maritime Corp., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, MARUBENI LOGISTICS Corp., Mitsubishi Logistics Corp., Schenker AG, Transport Maritime et Transit USA Inc., and YUSEN LOGISTICS Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The reduction in the freight transportation costs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasingTechnavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.Multimodal Transportation Market for Chemical and Petroleum Industry in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Multimodal Transportation Market for Chemical and Petroleum Industry in US is segmented as below: End-user Chemical Industry Petroleum Industry Transportation Mode Rail-road Road-water Road-air Others To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44396Multimodal Transportation Market for Chemical and Petroleum Industry in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The multimodal transportation market for chemical and petroleum industry in US report covers the following areas: Multimodal Transportation Market Size for Chemical and Petroleum Industry in US Multimodal Transportation Market Trends for Chemical and Petroleum Industry in US Multimodal Transportation Market Analysis for Chemical and Petroleum Industry in US This study identifies increasing growth in non-conventional oil production and refining capacity as one of the prime reasons driving the multimodal transportation market growth for chemical and petroleum industry in US during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformMultimodal Transportation Market for Chemical and Petroleum Industry in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist multimodal transportation market growth for chemical and petroleum industry in US during the next five years Estimation of the multimodal transportation market size for chemical and petroleum industry in US and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the multimodal transportation market for chemical and petroleum industry in US Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of multimodal transportation market vendors for chemical and petroleum industry in US

Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments Comparison by End-user Chemical industry – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Petroleum industry – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Transportation-mode

Market segments Comparison by Transportation-mode Rail-road – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Road-water – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Road-air – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Transportation-mode

Customer landscape

Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors BDP International Inc. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Crowley Maritime Corp. Deutsche Post DHL Group Kuehne + Nagel International AG MARUBENI LOGISTICS Corp. Mitsubishi Logistics Corp. Schenker AG Transport Maritime et Transit USA Inc. YUSEN LOGISTICS Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

