3:30 | 29.09.2020
Multimodal Transportation Market for Chemical and Petroleum Industry in US- Roadmap for Recovery From COVID-19 | Reduction in the Freight Transportation Costs to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the multimodal transportation market for chemical and petroleum industry in US and it is poised to grow by USD 480.14 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BDP International Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Crowley Maritime Corp., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, MARUBENI LOGISTICS Corp., Mitsubishi Logistics Corp., Schenker AG, Transport Maritime et Transit USA Inc., and YUSEN LOGISTICS Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The reduction in the freight transportation costs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
End-user
Chemical Industry
Petroleum Industry
Transportation Mode
Rail-road
Road-water
Road-air
Others
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44396Multimodal Transportation Market for Chemical and Petroleum Industry in US 2020-2024: Scope
Multimodal Transportation Market Size for Chemical and Petroleum Industry in US
Multimodal Transportation Market Trends for Chemical and Petroleum Industry in US
Multimodal Transportation Market Analysis for Chemical and Petroleum Industry in US
This study identifies increasing growth in non-conventional oil production and refining capacity as one of the prime reasons driving the multimodal transportation market growth for chemical and petroleum industry in US during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist multimodal transportation market growth for chemical and petroleum industry in US during the next five years
Estimation of the multimodal transportation market size for chemical and petroleum industry in US and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the multimodal transportation market for chemical and petroleum industry in US
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of multimodal transportation market vendors for chemical and petroleum industry in US
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by End-user
Chemical industry – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Petroleum industry – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Comparison by Transportation-mode
Rail-road – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Road-water – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Road-air – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Transportation-mode
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Market positioning of vendors
BDP International Inc.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
Crowley Maritime Corp.
Deutsche Post DHL Group
Kuehne + Nagel International AG
MARUBENI LOGISTICS Corp.
Mitsubishi Logistics Corp.
Schenker AG
Transport Maritime et Transit USA Inc.
YUSEN LOGISTICS Co. Ltd.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
