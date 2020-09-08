22:54 | 08.09.2020

Munck Wilson Mandala Welcomes Mabel Simpson and Shelley Hickey

Munck Wilson Mandala has added veteran real estate attorneys Mabel Simpson and Shelley Hickey from SimpsonLaw Group. Simpson is a partner and Hickey a principal attorney. Both have practiced law for 33 years each and their combined experience adds legal power to MWM’s real estate, commercial litigation, oil and gas, and construction law practices.

Simpson has owned and operated her own law firm since the mid-90s. Prior to and during law school, she worked as a landman for four years, experiencing the business side of the oil and gas industry in Texas. This unique background helped shape Simpson’s legal practice where she provides legal services for clients involved in real estate development, construction, and oil and gas. Hickey’s legal background includes working as an associate in private practice before taking a position as assistant city attorney, assigned to the Seattle Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and the Seattle Office of Civil Rights. Hickey spent 10 years working in Seattle before moving to Texas where she joined Simpson’s firm and transitioned her law practice to focus on business law, representing clients in real estate, corporate law, and commercial litigation. Simpson served on the Richardson City Council from 2015-2019 and she is a graduate of Leadership Richardson. Throughout her career, she has been involved in various civic and community organizations, including Neighborhood Youth and Family Counseling of Richardson, the Richardson Hospital Board, and the St. Paul School Board. Simpson is currently a member of the Legislative Committee – Texas Land Title Association. She received her J.D. from the University of Tulsa College of Law. Hickey is a member of the Richardson Rotary Club and served as past president from 2011-2012. She is also a graduate of Leadership Richardson. Hickey earned her J.D. from the University of Tulsa College of Law, where she and Simpson were roommates and have remained life-long friends. Munck Wilson Mandala is a technology-focused law firm with offices in Dallas, Austin and Marshall, Texas, and Los Angeles, California. The firm offers full-service counsel in the areas of intellectual property litigation, complex commercial litigation, intellectual property portfolio development, corporate transactions and securities, real estate, and employment law. Munck Wilson Mandala represents clients from start-ups to Fortune 50 companies. Learn more about the firm at http://www.munckwilson.com.

