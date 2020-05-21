|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:43 | 21.05.2020
Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Changes in Executive Management and Alignment of New Roles and Responsibilities
Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced that Walter K. Compton, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, will retire from the company effective June 1, 2020. The current Vice President, Law and Corporate Secretary, E. Ted Botner, will be assuming Mr. Compton’s responsibilities in addition to maintaining his current duties under the new title Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Botner will now be reporting to Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer.
“Walter joined the Law Department over 32 years ago. During his distinguished law career, he has led numerous strategic transactions on behalf of the company, including the spin-off of Murphy USA, as well as many complex upstream and downstream acquisitions and divestitures. I wish him all best in his retirement,” stated Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Botner joined Murphy’s Law Department in 2001 as an Attorney. Over his 19-year career with the company, he has held several positions with increasing responsibilities in the US and Malaysia, including Commercial Manager for Murphy Sarawak and General Manager, Malaysia, culminating in his current position of Vice President, Law and Secretary. Mr. Botner earned bachelor’s degrees in arts and business administration from the University of Texas, a Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University and a law degree from the University of Arkansas.
The company also announced that Michael K. “Mike” McFadyen, Executive Vice President, Offshore, has decided to leave the company effective June 1, 2020. Eric M. Hambly, currently Executive Vice President, Onshore, will be assuming Mr. McFadyen’s responsibilities under the new title Executive Vice President, Operations and will continue to report to Jenkins.
“Mike has been a key member of the executive team, making several important contributions to Murphy’s success over his 18-year tenure. He spent several years helping build our Malaysia assets into a multi-billion dollar business and then was instrumental in growing our onshore portfolio in the US and Canada. I wish him all the best in his retirement,” stated Jenkins.
Over his 14-year career with the company, Mr. Hambly has earned roles with increasing responsibilities, primarily focusing on the company’s Malaysia assets, and later to onshore operations in the US and Canada. Mr. Hambly earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Chemical Engineering from Brigham Young University and has completed the General Management Program at Harvard Business School.
“Both Ted and Eric are experienced leaders with proven track records in their respective fields. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the executive management team, I would like to congratulate them on their new positions. We are looking forward to continuing to work with them,” stated Jenkins.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer