08.02.2021
Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Changes to Executive Compensation For 2021
Murphy Oil Corporation (“Murphy Oil” or the “company”) (NYSE: MUR) today announced several compensation decisions, including changes to the compensation of the company’s executives and to the director compensation program for 2021. The changes for 2021 are part of a multi-year review process, driven by changes in the company’s asset portfolio, evolving industry practices and shareholder feedback. We believe the changes we have made serve to better align the compensation of our executives and directors with the interests of our shareholders, and support our focus on cash flow generation, capital returns and environmental stewardship.
Director cash compensation will be approximately 27 percent less than at the beginning of 2020 (prior to the April 2020 reductions)
The performance metrics under the company’s Annual Incentive Plan (AIP) will be adjusted to further emphasize cash flow and climate goals by:
Maintaining an emphasis on capital returns
Adding a free cash flow metric
Increasing the emphasis on cost management by adding a general and administrative (G&A) expense metric, in addition to the existing lease operating expense (LOE) metric
Decreasing the emphasis on volume-based metrics
Adding a greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction metric, for which aggressive goals must be achieved to earn a payout
The company has maintained an industry-leading emphasis on performance-based equity incentives granted to our executives, with 75 percent of equity awards delivered in performance share units (PSUs) based on shareholder returns and capital returns
Providing 75 percent of “named executive officer” (NEO) equity incentive compensation in the form of performance-based awards, which is well ahead of the industry average
Reducing the emphasis on volume-based metrics under the AIP, through a lower weighting on the production target metric and removal of the produced reserves replacement metric
Incorporating a financial returns metric in our annual and long-term incentive plans in the form of Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) divided by average capital employed (ACE)
Adding a cap on PSU awards so that no above-target payout can be earned if our total shareholder return performance is negative
In April 2020, in response to the impact of COVID-19 and declining commodity prices on our business, the Executive Compensation Committee approved some of the most significant executive salary and director retainer reductions in the oil and natural gas industry. Our CEO’s salary for 2020 was reduced by 35 percent, salaries for our other executives were reduced by as much as 30 percent with an average of 22 percent, director cash retainers were reduced by 35 percent and the cash retainer for our chairman was reduced by 70 percent.
For 2021, the Executive Compensation Committee decided to partially restore the salaries for our executives. However, none of our executives will have their salary fully restored to the levels in effect prior to the April 2020 reductions, with the exception of certain executives receiving increases due to promotions. Our CEO’s salary for 2021 will be approximately 25 percent lower than it was prior to the April 2020 reductions, and the salaries for our other executives, excluding those receiving salary increases due to promotions, will be approximately 8.5 percent lower on average. Director cash retainers were also adjusted for 2021, but in aggregate remain approximately 27 percent below the level they were at prior to the April 2020 reductions. These changes reflect an effort to better align pay to be competitive with a reconstituted peer group.
Going forward, the Executive Compensation Committee will continue to assess the company’s executive and director compensation programs. Potential future changes will focus on keeping the programs aligned with the interests of the company’s shareholders, the company’s compensation strategy and evolving market practices.
During 2020, the company made significant strides in our sustainability efforts, including:
Establishing a further goal of reducing our GHG emissions intensity 15 percent to 20 percent by 2030 from our 2019 levels, excluding divested assets from the 2019 baseline, for an aggregate of 35 percent to 40 percent reduction from our reported 2019 levels
Expanding our GHG, air quality, climate risk management and biodiversity management public disclosures
Expanding the purview of our Health, Safety, Environmental and Corporate Responsibility Board Committee to include Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues, and creating a director of sustainability role
For 2021, the company has added a GHG emissions reduction metric to accompany the safety and spill rate metrics in the ESG component of the AIP. Target performance for this metric will represent aggressive goals focused on continued reduction from 2020 levels, and over 30 percent from our reported 2019 levels – well ahead of our baseline plan. If achieved, based on current information and targets, we expect that achievement of target performance will place us in the top quartile for GHG emissions intensity among our oil-weighted industry.
