|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:40 | 25.03.2020
Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Temporary Medical Leave of the Chief Executive Officer
Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced that Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer has, pending test results, a presumptive diagnosis of COVID-19, and has taken a temporary medical leave. He is expected to completely recover, however, in the interim, David R. Looney, the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will temporarily assume Roger’s responsibilities as President and Chief Executive Officer.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer