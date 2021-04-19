|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:00 | 05.01.2022
Murphy Oil Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Conference
Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced that Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate on a panel at the virtual Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).
The live audio webcast presentation will be available on the company’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com.
