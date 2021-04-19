ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Murphy Oil Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Conference

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced that Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate on a panel at the virtual Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

The live audio webcast presentation will be available on the company’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com.
ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
As an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Murphy Oil Corporation believes in providing energy that empowers people by doing right always, staying with it and thinking beyond possible. Murphy challenges the norm, taps into its strong legacy and uses its foresight and financial discipline to deliver inspired energy solutions. Murphy sees a future where it is an industry leader who is positively impacting lives for the next 100 years and beyond. Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.murphyoilcorp.com.
