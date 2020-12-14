|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:00 | 15.12.2020
Murphy Oil Corporation to Present at Upcoming Energy Conference
Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced that Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the MKM Partners Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
The live audio webcast presentation will be available on the company’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com.
