|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:45 | 05.01.2022
Murphy USA Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call
Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) will release preliminary fourth quarter 2021 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Interested parties may participate by dialing 1-888-330-2384 and referencing conference ID number 6680883. The call can also be accessed via webcast through the Investor Relations section of Murphy USA’s website at http://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com. The webcast will be available for replay one hour after the conference concludes and a transcript will be made available shortly thereafter.
Source: Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA)
