0:00 | 16.02.2021
Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) RIU Explorers Conference – Company Presentation

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) (FRA:6MU) provide the presentation for their 2021 objectives, targeting major high grade systems and near term production at the Cue Gold Project.

– Systematically test targets, make new discoveries & grow the gold resource base

– Commence PFS at Break of Day/Lena to define a clear path to production

– Mining Proposal approval

– Basement drill testing of Lake Austin gold targets under EVN JV with the aim of defining a large economic gold system

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4F6BL296

About Musgrave Minerals Ltd:

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) is an active Australian gold and base metals explorer. The Cue Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia is an advanced gold and copper project. Musgrave has had significant exploration success at Cue with the ongoing focus on increasing the gold and copper resources through discovery and extensional drilling to underpin studies that will demonstrate a viable path to development in the near term. Musgrave also holds a large exploration tenement package in the Ni-Cu-Co prospective Musgrave Province in South Australia.

Contact:
Rob Waugh
Managing Director
Musgrave Minerals Limited
+61 8 9324 1061

Luke Forrestal
Associate Director
Media and Capital Partners
+61 411 479 144

Source:
Musgrave Minerals Ltd

