|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:33 | 05.01.2021
Mushroom Cultivation Industry – Global Market Outlook 2019-2027: Market is Expected to Reach $26.09 Billion – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Mushroom Cultivation – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global Mushroom Cultivation market accounted for $16.37 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $26.09 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
Some of the factors such as the multi-functionality of mushrooms and cost-effectiveness connected with the cultivation of mushrooms are propelling the market growth. However, lack of improvised mushroom farm management practices is hampering the market growth.
Mushroom cultivation is a technical process. In the vegetable category, the mushroom is ranked with the heterotrophic organisms. In contrast to green plants, the mushroom is not capable of the photosynthesis method. In mushroom cultivation, waste products, which include straw, horse manure, gypsum, and wastewater, are used to cultivate high-quality mushrooms.
Based on the type, the button mushroom segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it is an extensively consumed mushroom type across the globe and can certainly present several healthiness advantages. In almost all the main mushroom manufacturing countries such as Japan, Germany, China, the US, and Poland it is commercially developed.
By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the mounting expenditure of mushroom and functioning of current methods of mushroom cultivation. In this region, China is the foremost manufacturer of mushrooms having advanced per unit of population income as associated with other countries.
Some of the key players profiled in the Mushroom Cultivation Market include Fujishukin Co. Ltd., Hirano Mushroom LLC, Mushroom S.A.S, Mycelia, Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GMBH, Smithy Mushrooms Limited, Societa Agricola Italspawn Di Valentino E Massimo Sartor Ss, South Mill Mushrooms Sales, Walsh Mushrooms Group, Monaghan Mushrooms, Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc., Commercial Mushroom Producers, Fresh Mushroom Europe, Lambert Spawn, and Polar Shiitake Oy.
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024, and 2027
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Phase II – Spawning
Phase III – Casing
Phase IV – Pinning
Phase V – Harvesting
Button Mushroom
Shiitake Mushroom
Portobello Mushroom
Other Types
Offline
Bedding
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
Italy
France
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
