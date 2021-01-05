15:33 | 05.01.2021

Mushroom Cultivation Industry – Global Market Outlook 2019-2027: Market is Expected to Reach $26.09 Billion – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Mushroom Cultivation – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Global Mushroom Cultivation market accounted for $16.37 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $26.09 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as the multi-functionality of mushrooms and cost-effectiveness connected with the cultivation of mushrooms are propelling the market growth. However, lack of improvised mushroom farm management practices is hampering the market growth. Mushroom cultivation is a technical process. In the vegetable category, the mushroom is ranked with the heterotrophic organisms. In contrast to green plants, the mushroom is not capable of the photosynthesis method. In mushroom cultivation, waste products, which include straw, horse manure, gypsum, and wastewater, are used to cultivate high-quality mushrooms. Based on the type, the button mushroom segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it is an extensively consumed mushroom type across the globe and can certainly present several healthiness advantages. In almost all the main mushroom manufacturing countries such as Japan, Germany, China, the US, and Poland it is commercially developed. By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the mounting expenditure of mushroom and functioning of current methods of mushroom cultivation. In this region, China is the foremost manufacturer of mushrooms having advanced per unit of population income as associated with other countries. Some of the key players profiled in the Mushroom Cultivation Market include Fujishukin Co. Ltd., Hirano Mushroom LLC, Mushroom S.A.S, Mycelia, Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GMBH, Smithy Mushrooms Limited, Societa Agricola Italspawn Di Valentino E Massimo Sartor Ss, South Mill Mushrooms Sales, Walsh Mushrooms Group, Monaghan Mushrooms, Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc., Commercial Mushroom Producers, Fresh Mushroom Europe, Lambert Spawn, and Polar Shiitake Oy.

What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024, and 2027 Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Phases Covered:

Phase I – Composting Phase II – Spawning Phase III – Casing Phase IV – Pinning Phase V – Harvesting

Types Covered:

Oyster Mushroom Button Mushroom Shiitake Mushroom Portobello Mushroom Other Types

Distribution Channels Covered:

Online Offline

Applications Covered:

Cushions Bedding

Regions Covered:

North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia New Zealand South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific South America Argentina Brazil Chile Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fftyjn

