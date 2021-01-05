ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
15:33 | 05.01.2021
Mushroom Cultivation Industry – Global Market Outlook 2019-2027: Market is Expected to Reach $26.09 Billion – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Mushroom Cultivation – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Mushroom Cultivation market accounted for $16.37 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $26.09 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Some of the factors such as the multi-functionality of mushrooms and cost-effectiveness connected with the cultivation of mushrooms are propelling the market growth. However, lack of improvised mushroom farm management practices is hampering the market growth.

Mushroom cultivation is a technical process. In the vegetable category, the mushroom is ranked with the heterotrophic organisms. In contrast to green plants, the mushroom is not capable of the photosynthesis method. In mushroom cultivation, waste products, which include straw, horse manure, gypsum, and wastewater, are used to cultivate high-quality mushrooms.

Based on the type, the button mushroom segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it is an extensively consumed mushroom type across the globe and can certainly present several healthiness advantages. In almost all the main mushroom manufacturing countries such as Japan, Germany, China, the US, and Poland it is commercially developed.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the mounting expenditure of mushroom and functioning of current methods of mushroom cultivation. In this region, China is the foremost manufacturer of mushrooms having advanced per unit of population income as associated with other countries.

Some of the key players profiled in the Mushroom Cultivation Market include Fujishukin Co. Ltd., Hirano Mushroom LLC, Mushroom S.A.S, Mycelia, Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GMBH, Smithy Mushrooms Limited, Societa Agricola Italspawn Di Valentino E Massimo Sartor Ss, South Mill Mushrooms Sales, Walsh Mushrooms Group, Monaghan Mushrooms, Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc., Commercial Mushroom Producers, Fresh Mushroom Europe, Lambert Spawn, and Polar Shiitake Oy.
What the Report offers:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Phases Covered:
Phase I – Composting

Phase II – Spawning

Phase III – Casing

Phase IV – Pinning

Phase V – Harvesting
Types Covered:
Oyster Mushroom

Button Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

Portobello Mushroom

Other Types
Distribution Channels Covered:
Online

Offline
Applications Covered:
Cushions

Bedding
Regions Covered:
North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fftyjn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005608/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

15:39 Uhr | 05.01.2021
Kreise: In Corona-Hotspots soll ...

15:20 Uhr | 05.01.2021
Schleppender Corona-Impfstart ...

15:19 Uhr | 05.01.2021
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN ...

15:13 Uhr | 05.01.2021
FDP beantragt Aktuelle Stunde im ...

15:12 Uhr | 05.01.2021
US-Krankenhaus stellt Mitarbeitern ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer