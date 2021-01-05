|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 05.01.2021
MV Oil Trust Announces Trust Fourth Quarter Distribution
MV Oil Trust (NYSE: MVO) announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the fourth quarterly payment period ended December 31, 2020.
Unitholders of record on January 15, 2021 will receive a distribution amounting to $1,265,000 or $0.110 per unit payable January 25, 2021.
Volumes, average price and net profits for the payment period were:
Volume (BOE)
166,749
Average price (per BOE)
$
35.31
Gross proceeds
$
5,887,465
Costs
$
4,229,026
Net profits
$
1,658,440
Net profits interest
$
1,326,752
MV Partners reserve for capital expenditures
$
—
Total cash proceeds available for the Trust
$
1,326,752
Provision for estimated Trust expenses
$
(61,752
)
Net cash proceeds available for distribution
$
1,265,000
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer