18:50 | 22.02.2021
Mycotoxin Testing Market by Type, Technology, Sample and Region – Global Forecast to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Mycotoxin Testing Market by Type (Aflatoxins, Ochratoxin, Fumonisins, Zearalenone, deoxynivalenol, Trichothecenes, Patulin), Technology (Chromatography- & Spectroscopy-Based, Immunoassay-Based), Sample (Feed & Food), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global mycotoxin testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% to reach USD 1,337.2 million by 2025.
COVID-19 has led to a drastic shift in consumer demand away from restaurants, foodservice and other types of “food away from home” towards food consumed at home, requiring important changes in the way food supply chains operate. As the COVID-19 pandemic gathered pace, sales of “food away from home” (consumed in hotels, restaurants, catering and cafes) collapsed.
COVID-19 has led to disruptions in food processing industries, which have been affected by rules on social distancing, by labour shortages due to movement restrictions, and by lockdown measures to contain the spread of the virus. and the other measures taken by the regional governments, thereby limiting the number of people who can work together in small areas. Thus, the decline in 2020 in the mycotoxin testing market growth is mainly due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. However, as these restrictions relax, and as certification requirements on products gain more attention via consumers, the market for mycotoxin testing would witness a significant growth in the next five years.
Since the region is among the major growers and exporters of fruits & vegetables, it witnesses increasing concerns about the food safety of agricultural food products. The mycotoxin testing will experience significant growth in the mycotoxin testing market. The pandemic situation caused due to the outbreak of COVID-19 will impact food safety, as the consumers are becoming more aware regarding health issues and the safety of food products. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the mycotoxin testing market.
Growth in International Trade
Growth in Consumer Awareness
Humid Atmospheric Conditions Leading to an Increase in Mycotoxins
High Capital Investment
Launch of Advanced Technologies for Detecting Mycotoxins
Increase in Demand for Cereal Products and Oats to Offer High Growth Opportunities for Mycotoxin Testing
Emerging Mycotoxins
Agrifood Technology
ALS Limited
Asurequality
Bio-Check (Uk) Ltd.
Bureau Veritas
Charm Sciences
Dairyland Laboratories, Inc.
Emsl Analytical, Inc.
Envirologix Inc.
Eurofins
IEH Laboratories & Consulting Group
Intertek
Krishgen Biosystems
Microbac Laboratories, Inc.
Merieux Nutrisciences
Neogen
Omic Usa Inc.
Premier Analytical Services
Romer Labs
SGS
Symbio Laboratories
TLR International Laboratories
Trilogy Analytical Laboratories
Vicam
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2r3zza
