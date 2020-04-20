|
23:56 | 20.04.2020
MyndVR Announces First 10 Communities to Receive Donated VR Headsets through Partnership with Pico Interactive and Littlstar
MyndVR, the national leader in virtual reality (VR) solutions for senior living communities, today announced the first 10 care communities chosen to receive donated VR headsets through its partnership with Pico Interactive, a leading global tech company that develops innovative VR and enterprise solutions and Littlstar, a global content network with the most advanced technology to deliver 360-degree video and immersive experiences.
The first ten communities to receive headsets are:
Bel Air Health & Rehabilitation Skilled Nursing Facility, Sava Senior Care
Joseph of the Pines, Trinity Health
Brooking Park, St Andrews Senior Housing
Wickliffe, Tapestry Senior Living
Brookdale Murray
New York State Veteran’s Home
Sodalis Senior Living
Quail Ridge, Sunshine Retirement Living
Avamere at Hillsboro, Avamere Family of Companies
Methuen Village, Senior Living Residences
Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, skilled nursing facilities have been forced to shut their doors to non-medical personnel, leaving residents without the ability to connect with friends and family. With no window to the outside world, the anxiety and depression that arises from social isolation in seniors is both dangerous and frightening. According to one report in the National Academies of Sciences, social isolation has been associated with a significantly increased risk of premature mortality from various causes.
MyndVR, in partnership with Pico Interactive and Littlstar, is helping combat these statistics as the company is at the forefront to improve the lives of seniors facing unprecedented loneliness during these challenging times.
The remaining 40 care communities selected to receive the donated VR headsets will be announced in the coming weeks.
For folks that might want to contribute and expand our 50-community donation, please visit www.myndvr.com/donate or call us at 800-620-7630.
MyndVR is committed to conducting clinical trials in order to measure the therapeutic effect of VR. These trials will also measure the health care outcomes, including cognitive, visual, emotional and physical effects on older adults. For more, visit http://www.myndvr.com.
