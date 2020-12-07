6:37 | 07.12.2020

N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market to Grow by $ 388.99 Million Despite Pandemic Spread | APAC to Offer Maximum Opportunities | Technavio

The n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market is expected to grow by USD 388.99 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market Participants:Abtonsmart Chemicals (Group) Co. Ltd.

Abtonsmart Chemicals (Group) Co. Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company produces N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone, a high boiling, polar aprotic, and low viscosity liquid. The product produced by the company finds many applications in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, industrial and household cleaning, electronics, paints and coatings, polyurethane coatings, synthetic leather, and petrochemical processing industries.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. operates its business through segments such as Specialty Ingredients and Intermediates and Solvents. The company offers products such as Pharmasolve NMP, M-Pyrol solvent, and Micropure EG solvent for various industrial applications.

BASF SE

BASF SE operates its business through segments such as Agricultural Solutions and Others. The company offers products such as N-Methylpyrrolidone and N-Methylpyrrolidone Life Science for various industrial applications.

N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market is segmented as below: Application Oil And Gas Pharmaceuticals Electronics Paints And Coatings Others Geography APAC Europe North America MEA South America The n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market is driven by high demand from APAC. In addition, other factors such as the adoption of the green pathway for producing N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone are expected to trigger the n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

