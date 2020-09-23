21:49 | 23.09.2020

National Convenience Distributors Raises Over $1.2 Million For Charity

With roots dating back more than 120 years, National Convenience Distributors is the parent entity of three main operating divisions doing business as Harold Levinson Associates, J. Polep Distribution Services and Allen Brothers Wholesale Distributors. These Wholesale Distributors have shared nearly identical family values, corporate cultures, and customer-centric philosophies. “We understand the importance of supporting each other, whether it be local charities, non-profits and/or other businesses,” said Edward Berro, CEO of NCD. One of National Convenience Distributors most successful fundraising events is its Annual Golf Tournament. All of the industries manufacturing and business partners from throughout the country generously support the Annual Golf Tournament that donates its proceeds to early childhood education. To date, NCD’s North Division, J. Polep Distribution Services, has raised over $1.2 Million over the last 15 years. “This is something we are truly proud of, knowing that we can help support local organizations. We really strive to continue making a difference in others lives especially those within our community. A special thank you to all of our business partners for helping make this happen,” said Eric Polep, President of J. Polep Distribution Services.

About National Convenience Distributors

National Convenience Distributors, is the parent entity of three main operating divisions doing business as J. Polep Distribution Services, Harold Levinson Associates and Allen Brothers Wholesale Distributors. The company services customers in eleven states as the country’s 5th largest full-line convenience store distributor. All three divisions have shared nearly identical histories, family values, corporate cultures and customer-centric philosophies. Now working together as “NCD”, the company will continue to enhance the legacy of excellence and shared values while providing value-added services and personalized product recommendations that nurture long-term relationships. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.theNCD.com.

About Palm Beach Capital

Founded in 2001, Palm Beach Capital is a private equity investment firm with offices in both West Palm Beach and Sarasota, Florida. Currently investing out of its fifth committed fund, the firm focuses on high growth investment opportunities and partners with management teams in middle market management buyouts, recapitalizations and growth equity investments. Since its inception, Palm Beach Capital has made investments in 49 platform portfolio companies (59 distinct investments including co-investment vehicles). For more information, please visit the firm’s website at www.pbcap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005892/en/