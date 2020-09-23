|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:49 | 23.09.2020
National Convenience Distributors Raises Over $1.2 Million For Charity
With roots dating back more than 120 years, National Convenience Distributors is the parent entity of three main operating divisions doing business as Harold Levinson Associates, J. Polep Distribution Services and Allen Brothers Wholesale Distributors. These Wholesale Distributors have shared nearly identical family values, corporate cultures, and customer-centric philosophies.
“We understand the importance of supporting each other, whether it be local charities, non-profits and/or other businesses,” said Edward Berro, CEO of NCD.
One of National Convenience Distributors most successful fundraising events is its Annual Golf Tournament. All of the industries manufacturing and business partners from throughout the country generously support the Annual Golf Tournament that donates its proceeds to early childhood education. To date, NCD’s North Division, J. Polep Distribution Services, has raised over $1.2 Million over the last 15 years.
“This is something we are truly proud of, knowing that we can help support local organizations. We really strive to continue making a difference in others lives especially those within our community. A special thank you to all of our business partners for helping make this happen,” said Eric Polep, President of J. Polep Distribution Services.
