22:42 | 28.05.2020
National Geographic Celebrates Three-year Anniversary of Alex Honnold’s Historic Ascent of El Capitan With a “Jared Leto Cinema Club” Virtual Viewing Party of FREE SOLO on Wednesday, June 3, at NOON PT
On June 3, 2017, renowned rock climber Alex Honnold became the first person to reach the top of Yosemite’s 3,200-foot El Capitan Peak without a rope or safety gear, completing what may be one of the greatest athletic accomplishments of any kind. To celebrate the three-year anniversary of Honnold’s record-breaking three-hour and 56-minute ascent of the daunting face of El Cap, National Geographic is celebrating with a virtual viewing party of the Academy Award, BAFTA and seven-time Emmy Award-winning documentary FREE SOLO on Wednesday, June 3, at NOON PT.
Leto will also be releasing a FREE SOLO-inspired T-shirt with 100% of the profits being donated to two organizations—the Honnold Foundation and Partners in Health. Founded by Honnold in 2012, the Honnold Foundation supports solar energy for a more equitable world by providing solar power access to those who need it most. Partners in Health is a global health organization restoring social justice by bringing quality health care to the most vulnerable around the world. The T-shirt will be available to purchase at https://store.thirtysecondstomars.com/pages/jared-leto-cinema-club.
“Free-soloing El Cap had been a lifelong dream of mine and after over two years of preparation it finally became a reality on June 3, 2017,” said Honnold. “I’m looking forward to celebrating the three-year anniversary of the climb with everyone at home, while raising funds for the Honnold Foundation to continue promoting solar energy for a more equitable world.”
“I’m excited to celebrate the three-year anniversary of Alex Honnold’s epic climb on ‘Jared Leto Cinema Club.’ Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi’s FREE SOLO is exactly the type of story that we all need right now,” said Leto. “A triumph of the human spirit and a reminder of how we can change our perception of what is possible. This incredible adventure has captured audiences around the world — including myself — and Alex’s story has inspired others to question their fears and follow their dreams.”
From the award-winning filmmaking team of E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, FREE SOLO, among its many accolades, ranks as Nat Geo’s most viewed unscripted special ever (P2+) and the No. 1 on demand and download in the network’s history. Throughout its theatrical run, it set several box-office records, becoming the second highest grossing documentary of 2018 in the United States, the highest grossing documentary of 2018 in the United Kingdom, the highest grossing international documentary ever released in China and was named one of the top 20 documentaries of all time in the United States and Australia.
