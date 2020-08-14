|
15.08.2020
National Honey Board and Project Apis m. Celebrate National Honey Bee Day With Launch of Bee Health Collective Website
In celebration of National Honey Bee Day, the National Honey Board and Project Apis m. have partnered with several industry organizations to launch a new offering: The Bee Health Collective website. The Bee Health Collective website is an effort to gather and share content and credible information about honey bee health, scientific research, the beekeeping industry, and how these relate to agriculture, resource management and the food supply.
National Honey Bee Day, taking place this year on August 15, was established 11 years ago by passionate beekeepers to bring awareness to the benefits and environmental needs of honey bees.
Initiated by Project Apis m. and the National Honey Board in 2019, the Bee Health Collective website serves as a ‘one-stop-shop’ for information about bee health in the United States.
Site features include:
“We’re thrilled to partner with several like-minded organizations on this important initiative,” said Margaret Lombard, National Honey Board CEO. “By joining together as a community, we have the ability to make a real impact on the accessibility of data about the health and sustainability of honey bees and their impacts on the nation’s food supply.”
Added Danielle Downey, executive director for Project Apis m., “This new resource is so exciting because we now have current and accurate information readily available to scientists and the industry to use. It furthers our mission of protecting the health of honey bees while improving crop production.”
To learn more about the Bee Health Collective, visit www.BeeHealthCollective.org.
