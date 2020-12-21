|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:00 | 22.12.2020
National Oilwell Varco Announces Plan to Adopt New Corporate Name ‘NOV Inc.’
National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NOV) announced today plans to change its corporate name to “NOV Inc.”, effective January 1, 2021. The Company’s ticker symbol, “NOV”, will remain unchanged.
“Our Company has a long and proud legacy of innovation and technology dating back to the earliest days of the oilfield. We are committed to continuously improving the drilling and production operations of our customers,” stated Clay Williams, Chairman, President and CEO. “As the world looks to expand its energy portfolio to lower-carbon sources, we find our core engineering, manufacturing and project management expertise is providing new and exciting opportunities within this transition. The corporate name change reflects the Company’s broadening mission within energy to continue to drive economic efficiency and safety, as we have done for decades within traditional oil and gas.”
Visit www.nov.com for more information.
