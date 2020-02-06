|
National Oilwell Varco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) today reported fourth quarter 2019 revenues of $2.28 billion, an increase of seven percent compared to the third quarter of 2019 and a decrease of five percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Net loss for the fourth quarter was $385 million, which included non-cash, pre-tax charges (“other items”, see Other Corporate Items for additional detail) of $537 million. Adjusted EBITDA (operating profit excluding depreciation, amortization, and other items) increased $26 million sequentially to $288 million, or 12.6 percent of sales.
Revenues for the full year 2019 were $8.48 billion, operating loss was $6.28 billion, and net loss was $6.10 billion, or $15.96 per share. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $885 million, or 10.4 percent of sales.
“Our team executed well in a challenging market during 2019, successfully driving cost savings and efficiencies in working capital throughout our organization,” commented Clay Williams, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Thanks to their efforts we were able to significantly improve cash flow and strengthen our balance sheet, despite the financial charges that were necessary through the year.”
“The fourth quarter saw continued improvements in international and offshore markets, partially offset by another sequential decline in spending by our customers in North America. While this mix shift affects each of our segments differently, all three of our operating segments were able to deliver sequential improvements in adjusted EBITDA.”
“NOV remains focused on creating value for our shareholders by supporting our customers across all phases of oil and gas operations with products and services that enhance their returns, improve safety, and extend the life of equipment. Our technology, global footprint, portfolio of products and services, and large installed base make NOV a partner of choice across the global oilfield.”
New orders booked during the quarter were $502 million, representing a book-to-bill of 101 percent when compared to the $499 million of orders shipped from backlog. Backlog for capital equipment orders for Completion & Production Solutions at December 31, 2019 was $1.3 billion.
New orders booked during the quarter totaled $211 million, representing a book-to-bill of 59 percent when compared to the $360 million of orders shipped from backlog. At December 31, 2019, backlog for capital equipment orders for Rig Technologies was $3.0 billion.
As of December 31, 2019, the Company had total debt of $1.99 billion, with $2.00 billion available on its revolving credit facility, and $1.17 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
NOV deployed the first high pressure frac hoses in a pilot launch with leading North American completion service providers. By introducing flexibility into the rig-up of frac operations, reducing the number of potential leak points in the pressure line, and significantly extending operational life, NOV’s frac hoses have the potential to significantly reduce the total cost of ownership of flow connections for completion service companies.
NOV’s Vector™ rotary steerable technologies achieved a significant milestone when a customer deployed a VectorEXAKT tool to drill a precise vertical section in southern Africa, representing the first use of the Vector platform in Sub-Saharan Africa. Additionally, NOV successfully commissioned a customer workshop to support continued operation of Vector tools in the region.
NOV’s industry-leading M/D Totco eVolve™ Optimization Services saw rapid growth during the fourth quarter and completed a record high for wired drill pipe optimization jobs in the North Sea. These projects included IntelliServ™ wired drill pipe, BlackStream™ along-string measurements, wired NOV downhole drilling tools, and M/D Totco™ data acquisition systems. Commitment has already been received for additional projects in the North Sea to commence in the latter half of 2020. In addition, our global footprint for this service is expanding into the Middle East with similar pilot projects that are associated with the NOVOS™ automation platform.
NOV successfully delivered a package of Figure 2002, 20,000-psi high-pressure flowline equipment to an operator in northwestern China, where there has been a rapid increase in the amount of hydraulic fracturing activities. Demand in China for high-pressure flowline equipment is growing, and the Company has gained significant market share during the past year. Commitment by sales and manufacturing teams from several global locations has enabled NOV to meet and exceed customers’ expectations in terms of service excellence and equipment quality.
NOV secured an order for a monoethylene glycol (MEG) for use in an LNG development in Mozambique. In 2019, NOV received a total of six MEG projects, with two awarded as front-end engineering design (FEED) and four as delivery projects.
NOV delivered the first order for actuated chokes out of its recently-opened factory in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Approved by Saudi Aramco, the factory serves the Middle East market with the same consistency and quality as NOV’s other choke manufacturing facilities while providing regional customers with the added benefit of being able to work with a facility that operates locally.
NOV launched its Fuego series of Tektonic™ drill bits in Colombia. The Fuego series drill bits was designed for the markets of Latin America, which contain some of the most challenging and diverse drilling applications in the world. Regional NOV engineers, familiar with the specific challenges presented by the local geology, worked with customers to design and manufacture these customized drill bits. The Fuego bit series focuses on improving directional control with new patent-pending components that use computerized heat transfer analyses to increase polycrystalline diamond compact (PDC) durability through optimized PDC cooling. Fuego uses industry-leading technology to deliver customers a premium level of performance that can increase margins.
Visit www.nov.com for more information.
Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified in this press release to be consistent with current period presentation.
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2019
2018
Revenue:
Wellbore Technologies
$
764
$
884
$
793
$
3,214
$
3,235
Completion & Production Solutions
799
788
728
2,771
2,931
Rig Technologies
759
804
649
2,682
2,575
Eliminations
(41
)
(78
)
(44
)
(188
)
(288
)
Total revenue
2,281
2,398
2,126
8,479
8,453
Gross profit
376
409
151
845
1,444
Gross profit %
16.5
%
17.1
%
7.1
%
10.0
%
17.1
%
Selling, general, and administrative
289
322
293
1,303
1,233
Long-lived asset impairment
436
—
12
5,821
—
Operating profit (loss)
(349
)
87
(154
)
(6,279
)
211
Interest and financial costs
(25
)
(22
)
(25
)
(100
)
(93
)
Interest income
4
7
4
20
25
Equity loss in unconsolidated affiliates
(7
)
(2
)
(4
)
(13
)
(3
)
Other income (expense), net
(54
)
(29
)
(10
)
(90
)
(99
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(431
)
41
(189
)
(6,462
)
41
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(46
)
26
60
(369
)
63
Net income (loss)
(385
)
15
(249
)
(6,093
)
(22
)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
3
(5
)
2
9
Net income (loss) attributable to Company
$
(385
)
$
12
$
(244
)
$
(6,095
)
$
(31
)
Per share data:
Basic
$
(1.01
)
$
0.03
$
(0.64
)
$
(15.96
)
$
(0.08
)
Diluted
$
(1.01
)
$
0.03
$
(0.64
)
$
(15.96
)
$
(0.08
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
382
379
382
382
378
Diluted
382
383
382
382
378
December 31,
2019
2018
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,171
$
1,427
Receivables, net
1,855
2,101
Inventories, net
2,197
2,986
Contract assets
643
565
Other current assets
247
200
Total current assets
6,113
7,279
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,354
2,797
Lease right-of-use assets
674
—
Goodwill and intangibles, net
3,659
9,284
Other assets
349
436
Total assets
$
13,149
$
19,796
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
715
$
722
Accrued liabilities
949
1,088
Contract liabilities
427
458
Current portion of lease liabilities
114
7
Accrued income taxes
42
66
Total current liabilities
2,247
2,341
Long-term debt
1,989
2,482
Lease liabilities
674
222
Other liabilities
393
862
Total liabilities
5,303
5,907
Total stockholders’ equity
7,846
13,889
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
13,149
$
19,796
The Company adopted ASC 842, Leases, effective January 1, 2019, resulting in the addition of $590 million in assets and liabilities on the Company’s consolidated balance sheet.
Years Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(6,093
)
$
(22
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
533
690
Working capital and other operating items, net
6,274
(147
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
714
521
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(233
)
(244
)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(180
)
(280
)
Other
98
67
Net cash used in investing activities
(315
)
(457
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings against lines of credit and other debt
511
—
Payments against lines of credit and other debt
(1,000
)
—
Cash dividends paid
(77
)
(76
)
Other
(81
)
46
Net cash used in financing activities
(647
)
(30
)
Effect of exchange rates on cash
(8
)
(44
)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(256
)
(10
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
1,427
1,437
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
1,171
$
1,427
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2019
2018
Operating profit (loss):
Wellbore Technologies
$
(317
)
$
41
$
42
$
(3,551
)
$
131
Completion & Production Solutions
57
64
(24
)
(1,934
)
166
Rig Technologies
(23
)
75
(110
)
(524
)
213
Eliminations and corporate costs
(66
)
(93
)
(62
)
(270
)
(299
)
Total operating profit (loss)
$
(349
)
$
87
$
(154
)
$
(6,279
)
$
211
Other items:
Wellbore Technologies
$
410
$
24
$
41
$
3,794
$
21
Completion & Production Solutions
13
(3
)
79
2,042
—
Rig Technologies
114
—
194
784
6
Corporate
—
—
—
11
(18
)
Total other items
$
537
$
21
$
314
$
6,631
$
9
Depreciation & amortization:
Wellbore Technologies
$
50
$
90
$
50
$
284
$
374
Completion & Production Solutions
26
51
27
150
212
Rig Technologies
21
27
21
87
90
Corporate
3
3
4
12
14
Total depreciation & amortization
$
100
$
171
$
102
$
533
$
690
Adjusted EBITDA:
Wellbore Technologies
$
143
$
155
$
133
$
527
$
526
Completion & Production Solutions
96
112
82
258
378
Rig Technologies
112
102
105
347
309
Eliminations and corporate costs
(63
)
(90
)
(58
)
(247
)
(303
)
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
288
$
279
$
262
$
885
$
910
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Company
$
(385
)
$
12
$
(244
)
$
(6,095
)
$
(31
)
Noncontrolling interests
—
3
(5
)
2
9
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(46
)
26
60
(369
)
63
Interest expense
25
22
25
100
93
Interest income
(4
)
(7
)
(4
)
(20
)
(25
)
Equity loss in unconsolidated affiliate
7
2
4
13
3
Other (income) expense, net
54
29
10
90
99
Depreciation and amortization
100
171
102
533
690
Other items
537
21
314
6,631
9
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
288
$
279
$
262
$
885
$
910
