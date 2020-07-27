|
National Oilwell Varco Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) today reported second quarter 2020 revenues of $1.50 billion, a decrease of 21 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 30 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019. Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $93 million, or -6.2 percent of sales, which included non-cash, pre-tax charges (“other items”, see Other Corporate Items for additional detail) of $102 million. Adjusted EBITDA (operating profit excluding depreciation, amortization, and other items) decreased $94 million sequentially to $84 million, or 5.6 percent of sales.
“The oil & gas industry is bearing the full brunt of the economic damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic that has driven drilling activity to record lows,” commented Clay Williams, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Against this backdrop, NOV is continuing to aggressively reduce its cost structure and boost cash flow through more efficient operations and better working capital management.”
“We are determined to re-size the organization to fit lower levels of demand and continue to make good progress executing the numerous initiatives required to meet our objective. During the second quarter, we exceeded our cost reduction targets and generated $378 million in cash flow from operations, further solidifying our balance sheet and positioning us well to capitalize on future opportunities.”
“To the extent oil and gas companies and oilfield service companies continue to work, we find them gravitating to NOV as their supplier of choice. They know they can depend on us for superior quality, technology, value, and to be there to support their efforts for the long-term. With our market-leading technology, global footprint, diverse product portfolio, and customer-centric business model, NOV is positioned to exit this down-cycle stronger than ever before.”
New orders booked during the quarter totaled $196 million, representing a book-to-bill of 51 percent when compared to the $388 million of orders shipped from backlog. At June 30, 2020, backlog for capital equipment orders for Completion & Production Solutions was $1.0 billion.
New orders booked during the quarter totaled $74 million, representing a book-to-bill of 34 percent when compared to the $219 million of orders shipped from backlog. At June 30, 2020, backlog for capital equipment orders for Rig Technologies was $2.79 billion.
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had total debt of $2.03 billion, with $2.00 billion available on its revolving credit facility, and $1.45 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
NOV successfully completed the first commercial run of its fully-integrated rotary steerable (RSS) and logging-while drilling (LWD) system with a customer in Russia. The system combines NOV’s VectorZIEL™ 400 tool with an integrated symmetric propagation resistivity LWD tool and was used to successfully drill an entire 4,900-foot horizontal section while providing real-time LWD measurements within 35 feet from the bit. The combination of a rotary steerable device and a logging-while-drilling instrument into the same tool significantly improves the capabilities of NOV’s independent directional driller customers.
NOV continued to adapt and disseminate its leading technologies, which helped drive the critical efficiency gains that enabled the shale revolution, for use in international markets. During the second quarter, a Vector™ Series 36E drilling motor with a 5-in., 6/7 lobe 8.0 stage ERT™ power section, a drilling motor configuration from NOV Downhole that had previously never been used in the Middle East, set a field rate-of-penetration (ROP) record in Saudi Arabia, driving a 20 percent improvement in ROP over four offset wells.
NOV booked an order for a three-million-pound landing string, the first in the history of the industry that will be used for a 20k PSI project in the Gulf of Mexico. This will be the largest landing string ever manufactured and will help enable the operator to drill in some of the most challenging conditions in the world.
NOV successfully commercialized its new large-bore FracMaxx™ articulated frac arm, which complements its Elmar™ big-bore QuickLatch™ system and Anson™ flow iron for multi-well frac pads. To date, the FracMaxx™ has completed 120 stages with pressures reaching 9,000 PSI and rates up to 90 BPM. By significantly reducing time between stages and removing excess flow iron from the wellsite, this technology aids operators in their effort to improve efficiencies while significantly reducing crew exposure to unnecessary risks.
NOV completed a milestone project for the first mechanically-connected pipeline offshore Malaysia, utilizing our mechanical-interference Zap-Lok™ connection system technology. The 62-kilometer pipeline project, took full advantage of the time-saving characteristics of the Zap-Lok™ technology, reaching completion in just 18 days and a best average lay-rate of 4.7km/day, three times faster than traditional pipelay methods.
NOV deployed the ReedHycalog™ 8⅜-in. TKC59 Tektonic™ Sabretooth™ drill bit in response to a request from a key customer in Oman for bit technology that would enable improved ROP and drilling efficiencies relative to the competition. Utilizing the latest ION™ 4D-cutter technology, this NOV design completed an entire section to a total depth of 2,874 feet with a ROP of 75.8 feet/hour, one of the best performances ever seen in salt applications in Oman.
Visit www.nov.com for more information.
Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified in this press release to be consistent with current period presentation.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2020
2019
Revenue:
Wellbore Technologies
$
442
$
850
$
691
$
1,133
$
1,657
Completion & Production Solutions
611
663
675
1,286
1,244
Rig Technologies
476
671
557
1,033
1,274
Eliminations
(33
)
(52
)
(40
)
(73
)
(103
)
Total revenue
1,496
2,132
1,883
3,379
4,072
Gross profit
137
62
224
361
318
Gross profit %
9.2
%
2.9
%
11.9
%
10.7
%
7.8
%
Selling, general, and administrative
237
417
283
520
721
Goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment
—
3,186
1,378
1,378
3,186
Long-lived asset impairment
—
2,187
513
513
2,187
Operating loss
(100
)
(5,728
)
(1,950
)
(2,050
)
(5,776
)
Interest and financial costs
(22
)
(25
)
(22
)
(44
)
(50
)
Interest income
2
6
3
5
12
Equity loss in unconsolidated affiliates
(6
)
(2
)
(233
)
(239
)
(2
)
Other income (expense), net
(8
)
(8
)
(3
)
(11
)
(26
)
Loss before income taxes
(134
)
(5,757
)
(2,205
)
(2,339
)
(5,842
)
Benefit for income taxes
(47
)
(373
)
(156
)
(203
)
(383
)
Net loss
(87
)
(5,384
)
(2,049
)
(2,136
)
(5,459
)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
6
5
(2
)
4
7
Net loss attributable to Company
$
(93
)
$
(5,389
)
$
(2,047
)
$
(2,140
)
$
(5,466
)
Per share data:
Basic
$
(0.24
)
$
(14.11
)
$
(5.34
)
$
(5.57
)
$
(14.35
)
Diluted
$
(0.24
)
$
(14.11
)
$
(5.34
)
$
(5.57
)
$
(14.35
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
385
382
383
384
381
Diluted
385
382
383
384
381
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,447
$
1,171
Receivables, net
1,502
1,855
Inventories, net
1,929
2,197
Contract assets
508
643
Other current assets
204
247
Total current assets
5,590
6,113
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,010
2,354
Lease right-of-use assets
605
674
Goodwill and intangibles, net
2,018
3,659
Other assets
224
349
Total assets
$
10,447
$
13,149
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
556
$
715
Accrued liabilities
815
949
Contract liabilities
408
427
Current portion of lease liabilities
115
114
Accrued income taxes
60
42
Total current liabilities
1,954
2,247
Lease liabilities
637
674
Long-term debt
2,029
1,989
Other liabilities
294
393
Total liabilities
4,914
5,303
Total stockholders’ equity
5,533
7,846
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
10,447
$
13,149
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(2,136
)
$
(5,459
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
187
331
Goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment
1,378
3,186
Long-lived asset impairment
513
2,187
Working capital and other operating items, net
475
(356
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
417
(111
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(124
)
(97
)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(65
)
Other
13
6
Net cash used in investing activities
(111
)
(156
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash dividends paid
(19
)
(38
)
Other
(8
)
(1
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(27
)
(39
)
Effect of exchange rates on cash
(3
)
—
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
276
(306
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
1,171
1,427
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
1,447
$
1,121
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2020
2019
Operating profit (loss):
Wellbore Technologies
$
(67
)
$
(3,295
)
$
(663
)
$
(730
)
$
(3,276
)
Completion & Production Solutions
42
(1,932
)
(1,013
)
(971
)
(1,967
)
Rig Technologies
(25
)
(422
)
(202
)
(227
)
(391
)
Eliminations and corporate costs
(50
)
(79
)
(72
)
(122
)
(142
)
Total operating loss
$
(100
)
$
(5,728
)
$
(1,950
)
$
(2,050
)
$
(5,776
)
Other items:
Wellbore Technologies
$
62
$
3,345
$
715
$
777
$
3,343
Completion & Production Solutions
12
1,939
1,054
1,066
1,950
Rig Technologies
20
474
238
258
476
Corporate
8
11
16
24
11
Total other items
$
102
$
5,769
$
2,023
$
2,125
$
5,780
Depreciation & amortization:
Wellbore Technologies
$
47
$
84
$
51
$
98
$
184
Completion & Production Solutions
14
45
30
44
97
Rig Technologies
19
22
20
39
45
Corporate
2
3
4
6
5
Total depreciation & amortization
$
82
$
154
$
105
$
187
$
331
Adjusted EBITDA:
Wellbore Technologies
$
42
$
134
$
103
$
145
$
251
Completion & Production Solutions
68
52
71
139
80
Rig Technologies
14
74
56
70
130
Eliminations and corporate costs
(40
)
(65
)
(52
)
(92
)
(126
)
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
84
$
195
$
178
$
262
$
335
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
GAAP net loss attributable to Company
$
(93
)
$
(5,389
)
$
(2,047
)
$
(2,140
)
$
(5,466
)
Noncontrolling interests
6
5
(2
)
4
7
Benefit for income taxes
(47
)
(373
)
(156
)
(203
)
(383
)
Interest expense
22
25
22
44
50
Interest income
(2
)
(6
)
(3
)
(5
)
(12
)
Equity loss in unconsolidated affiliate
6
2
233
239
2
Other (income) expense, net
8
8
3
11
26
Depreciation and amortization
82
154
105
187
331
Other items
102
5,769
2,023
2,125
5,780
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
84
$
195
$
178
$
262
$
335
