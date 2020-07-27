0:22 | 28.07.2020

National Oilwell Varco Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) today reported second quarter 2020 revenues of $1.50 billion, a decrease of 21 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 30 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019. Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $93 million, or -6.2 percent of sales, which included non-cash, pre-tax charges (“other items”, see Other Corporate Items for additional detail) of $102 million. Adjusted EBITDA (operating profit excluding depreciation, amortization, and other items) decreased $94 million sequentially to $84 million, or 5.6 percent of sales. “The oil & gas industry is bearing the full brunt of the economic damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic that has driven drilling activity to record lows,” commented Clay Williams, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Against this backdrop, NOV is continuing to aggressively reduce its cost structure and boost cash flow through more efficient operations and better working capital management.” “We are determined to re-size the organization to fit lower levels of demand and continue to make good progress executing the numerous initiatives required to meet our objective. During the second quarter, we exceeded our cost reduction targets and generated $378 million in cash flow from operations, further solidifying our balance sheet and positioning us well to capitalize on future opportunities.” “To the extent oil and gas companies and oilfield service companies continue to work, we find them gravitating to NOV as their supplier of choice. They know they can depend on us for superior quality, technology, value, and to be there to support their efforts for the long-term. With our market-leading technology, global footprint, diverse product portfolio, and customer-centric business model, NOV is positioned to exit this down-cycle stronger than ever before.”

Wellbore Technologies

Wellbore Technologies generated revenues of $442 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 36 percent from the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 48 percent from the second quarter of 2019. The sequential decline in revenue was driven primarily by the severe fall in global drilling activity, particularly in North America and Latin America. Operating loss was $67 million, or -15.2 percent of sales, and included $62 million of other items. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 59 percent sequentially to $42 million, or 9.5 percent of sales.

Completion & Production Solutions

Completion & Production Solutions generated revenues of $611 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of nine percent from the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of eight percent from the second quarter of 2019. Operating profit was $42 million, or 6.9 percent of sales, and included $12 million in other items. Deteriorating conditions in the global completions market and logistical disruptions from COVID-19-related restrictions were partially offset by strong execution on existing backlog. Adjusted EBITDA decreased four percent sequentially to $68 million, or 11.1 percent of sales. New orders booked during the quarter totaled $196 million, representing a book-to-bill of 51 percent when compared to the $388 million of orders shipped from backlog. At June 30, 2020, backlog for capital equipment orders for Completion & Production Solutions was $1.0 billion.

Rig Technologies

Rig Technologies generated revenues of $476 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 15 percent from the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 29 percent from the second quarter of 2019. Operating loss was $25 million, or -5.3 percent of sales, and included $20 million of other items. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 75 percent sequentially to $14 million, or 2.9 percent of sales. Declining global rig activity combined with COVID-19-related logistics issues, which were particularly acute in the aftermarket business, drove the sequential decline in revenue and profitability. New orders booked during the quarter totaled $74 million, representing a book-to-bill of 34 percent when compared to the $219 million of orders shipped from backlog. At June 30, 2020, backlog for capital equipment orders for Rig Technologies was $2.79 billion.

Other Corporate Items

During the second quarter, the Company recognized $102 million in restructuring charges, primarily due to severance costs, facility closures and inventory reserves. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had total debt of $2.03 billion, with $2.00 billion available on its revolving credit facility, and $1.45 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Significant Achievements

NOV continued to gain market adoption and expand the capabilities of its eVolve™ optimization and automation services. NOV’s M/D Totco business unit commenced operations on two new multi-year projects in the North Sea. Each contract calls for the use of NOV’s full suite of optimization services, downhole drilling tools and sensors. Additionally, during the quarter, M/D Totco introduced several new wired drill pipe web applications that provide enhanced equivalent fluid density and vibration views, real-time torque & drag from a NOVOS™ friction test, and envelope protection. NOV successfully completed the first commercial run of its fully-integrated rotary steerable (RSS) and logging-while drilling (LWD) system with a customer in Russia. The system combines NOV’s VectorZIEL™ 400 tool with an integrated symmetric propagation resistivity LWD tool and was used to successfully drill an entire 4,900-foot horizontal section while providing real-time LWD measurements within 35 feet from the bit. The combination of a rotary steerable device and a logging-while-drilling instrument into the same tool significantly improves the capabilities of NOV’s independent directional driller customers. NOV continued to adapt and disseminate its leading technologies, which helped drive the critical efficiency gains that enabled the shale revolution, for use in international markets. During the second quarter, a Vector™ Series 36E drilling motor with a 5-in., 6/7 lobe 8.0 stage ERT™ power section, a drilling motor configuration from NOV Downhole that had previously never been used in the Middle East, set a field rate-of-penetration (ROP) record in Saudi Arabia, driving a 20 percent improvement in ROP over four offset wells. NOV booked an order for a three-million-pound landing string, the first in the history of the industry that will be used for a 20k PSI project in the Gulf of Mexico. This will be the largest landing string ever manufactured and will help enable the operator to drill in some of the most challenging conditions in the world. NOV successfully commercialized its new large-bore FracMaxx™ articulated frac arm, which complements its Elmar™ big-bore QuickLatch™ system and Anson™ flow iron for multi-well frac pads. To date, the FracMaxx™ has completed 120 stages with pressures reaching 9,000 PSI and rates up to 90 BPM. By significantly reducing time between stages and removing excess flow iron from the wellsite, this technology aids operators in their effort to improve efficiencies while significantly reducing crew exposure to unnecessary risks. NOV completed a milestone project for the first mechanically-connected pipeline offshore Malaysia, utilizing our mechanical-interference Zap-Lok™ connection system technology. The 62-kilometer pipeline project, took full advantage of the time-saving characteristics of the Zap-Lok™ technology, reaching completion in just 18 days and a best average lay-rate of 4.7km/day, three times faster than traditional pipelay methods. NOV deployed the ReedHycalog™ 8⅜-in. TKC59 Tektonic™ Sabretooth™ drill bit in response to a request from a key customer in Oman for bit technology that would enable improved ROP and drilling efficiencies relative to the competition. Utilizing the latest ION™ 4D-cutter technology, this NOV design completed an entire section to a total depth of 2,874 feet with a ROP of 75.8 feet/hour, one of the best performances ever seen in salt applications in Oman.

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Revenue: Wellbore Technologies $ 442 $ 850 $ 691 $ 1,133 $ 1,657 Completion & Production Solutions 611 663 675 1,286 1,244 Rig Technologies 476 671 557 1,033 1,274 Eliminations (33 ) (52 ) (40 ) (73 ) (103 ) Total revenue 1,496 2,132 1,883 3,379 4,072 Gross profit 137 62 224 361 318 Gross profit % 9.2 % 2.9 % 11.9 % 10.7 % 7.8 % Selling, general, and administrative 237 417 283 520 721 Goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment — 3,186 1,378 1,378 3,186 Long-lived asset impairment — 2,187 513 513 2,187 Operating loss (100 ) (5,728 ) (1,950 ) (2,050 ) (5,776 ) Interest and financial costs (22 ) (25 ) (22 ) (44 ) (50 ) Interest income 2 6 3 5 12 Equity loss in unconsolidated affiliates (6 ) (2 ) (233 ) (239 ) (2 ) Other income (expense), net (8 ) (8 ) (3 ) (11 ) (26 ) Loss before income taxes (134 ) (5,757 ) (2,205 ) (2,339 ) (5,842 ) Benefit for income taxes (47 ) (373 ) (156 ) (203 ) (383 ) Net loss (87 ) (5,384 ) (2,049 ) (2,136 ) (5,459 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 6 5 (2 ) 4 7 Net loss attributable to Company $ (93 ) $ (5,389 ) $ (2,047 ) $ (2,140 ) $ (5,466 ) Per share data: Basic $ (0.24 ) $ (14.11 ) $ (5.34 ) $ (5.57 ) $ (14.35 ) Diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (14.11 ) $ (5.34 ) $ (5.57 ) $ (14.35 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 385 382 383 384 381 Diluted 385 382 383 384 381

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In millions)

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019

ASSETS

Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,447 $ 1,171 Receivables, net 1,502 1,855 Inventories, net 1,929 2,197 Contract assets 508 643 Other current assets 204 247 Total current assets 5,590 6,113 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,010 2,354 Lease right-of-use assets 605 674 Goodwill and intangibles, net 2,018 3,659 Other assets 224 349 Total assets $ 10,447 $ 13,149

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 556 $ 715 Accrued liabilities 815 949 Contract liabilities 408 427 Current portion of lease liabilities 115 114 Accrued income taxes 60 42 Total current liabilities 1,954 2,247 Lease liabilities 637 674 Long-term debt 2,029 1,989 Other liabilities 294 393 Total liabilities 4,914 5,303 Total stockholders’ equity 5,533 7,846 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,447 $ 13,149

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In millions)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (2,136 ) $ (5,459 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 187 331 Goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment 1,378 3,186 Long-lived asset impairment 513 2,187 Working capital and other operating items, net 475 (356 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 417 (111 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (124 ) (97 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (65 ) Other 13 6 Net cash used in investing activities (111 ) (156 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid (19 ) (38 ) Other (8 ) (1 ) Net cash used in financing activities (27 ) (39 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash (3 ) — Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 276 (306 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,171 1,427 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,447 $ 1,121

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

(In millions)

The Company discloses Adjusted EBITDA (defined as Operating Profit excluding Depreciation, Amortization and, when applicable, Other Items) in its periodic earnings press releases and other public disclosures to provide investors additional information about the results of ongoing operations. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to evaluate and manage the business. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to replace GAAP financial measures, such as Net Income. Other items include impairment charges, inventory charges and severance and other restructuring costs.



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Operating profit (loss): Wellbore Technologies $ (67 ) $ (3,295 ) $ (663 ) $ (730 ) $ (3,276 ) Completion & Production Solutions 42 (1,932 ) (1,013 ) (971 ) (1,967 ) Rig Technologies (25 ) (422 ) (202 ) (227 ) (391 ) Eliminations and corporate costs (50 ) (79 ) (72 ) (122 ) (142 ) Total operating loss $ (100 ) $ (5,728 ) $ (1,950 ) $ (2,050 ) $ (5,776 ) Other items: Wellbore Technologies $ 62 $ 3,345 $ 715 $ 777 $ 3,343 Completion & Production Solutions 12 1,939 1,054 1,066 1,950 Rig Technologies 20 474 238 258 476 Corporate 8 11 16 24 11 Total other items $ 102 $ 5,769 $ 2,023 $ 2,125 $ 5,780 Depreciation & amortization: Wellbore Technologies $ 47 $ 84 $ 51 $ 98 $ 184 Completion & Production Solutions 14 45 30 44 97 Rig Technologies 19 22 20 39 45 Corporate 2 3 4 6 5 Total depreciation & amortization $ 82 $ 154 $ 105 $ 187 $ 331 Adjusted EBITDA: Wellbore Technologies $ 42 $ 134 $ 103 $ 145 $ 251 Completion & Production Solutions 68 52 71 139 80 Rig Technologies 14 74 56 70 130 Eliminations and corporate costs (40 ) (65 ) (52 ) (92 ) (126 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 84 $ 195 $ 178 $ 262 $ 335 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA: GAAP net loss attributable to Company $ (93 ) $ (5,389 ) $ (2,047 ) $ (2,140 ) $ (5,466 ) Noncontrolling interests 6 5 (2 ) 4 7 Benefit for income taxes (47 ) (373 ) (156 ) (203 ) (383 ) Interest expense 22 25 22 44 50 Interest income (2 ) (6 ) (3 ) (5 ) (12 ) Equity loss in unconsolidated affiliate 6 2 233 239 2 Other (income) expense, net 8 8 3 11 26 Depreciation and amortization 82 154 105 187 331 Other items 102 5,769 2,023 2,125 5,780 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 84 $ 195 $ 178 $ 262 $ 335

