12:03 | 20.01.2021

Nationally Recognized Diversity and Inclusion Expert Jennifer Brown to Host “Leading Inclusively in times of Crisis and Beyond”

Jennifer Brown, a nationally renowned diversity and inclusion expert and best-selling author, will host Leading Inclusively in times of Crisis and Beyond, the latest in a series of monthly educational equity webinars hosted by University of Phoenix. Brown, who has been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Harvard Business Review, is known for creating inclusive workplaces. She has also authored several books on the topic, such as Inclusion: Diversity, the New Workplace and the Will to Change and How to be an Inclusive Leader: Your Role in Creating Cultures of Belonging Where Everyone Can Thrive. Saray Lopez with the Office of Educational Equity for University of Phoenix says, “Last year, we all experienced a big shift in the way we live our lives, educate our families, and much more. We also saw an increase in awareness in handling issues of diversity, social justice and equality in our daily lives. We are excited Jennifer Brown will join us to share ideas and successes to help our communities continue to move forward.”

Leading Inclusively in times of Crisis and Beyond webinar will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. PST. There is limited space still available for registration. For more information or to register, please login here.

