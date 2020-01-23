|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 23.01.2020
Natural Resource Partners Declares Fourth Quarter 2019 Distributions
Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a fourth quarter 2019 distribution of $0.45 per common unit for NRP. The distribution will be paid on February 14, 2020 to unitholders of record on February 7, 2020.
The Board also declared a fourth quarter cash distribution on NRP’s 12.0% Class A Convertible Preferred Units, totaling $7.5 million.
