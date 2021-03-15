22:15 | 15.03.2021

Natural Resource Partners L.P. 2020 Form 10-K Now Available

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) announced today that it has filed the partnership’s Annual Report Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available on NRP’s website at www.nrplp.com, and hard copies of the report may be requested free of charge, at info@nrplp.com or by contacting the partnership at 1201 Louisiana, Suite 3400, Houston, TX 77002.

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, and owns an equity investment in Ciner Wyoming, a trona/soda ash operation. For additional information please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com. Further information about NRP is available on the partnership’s website at http://www.nrplp.com.

