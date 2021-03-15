ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:20 | 15.03.2021
Natural Resource Partners L.P. 2020 Tax Information

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) announced today that the 2020 tax packages for unitholders, including the individual K-1 tax information, are available on its website www.taxpackagesupport.com/naturalresource. The K-1 tax information will also be mailed commencing today, Monday, March 15, 2021. For additional K-1 tax information and unitholder support, unitholders may call toll free (888) 334-7102.
Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, and owns an equity investment in Ciner Wyoming, a trona/soda ash operation.

Further information regarding Natural Resource Partners may be found on the website at www.nrplp.com.
