22:20 | 15.03.2021
Natural Resource Partners L.P. 2020 Tax Information
Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) announced today that the 2020 tax packages for unitholders, including the individual K-1 tax information, are available on its website www.taxpackagesupport.com/naturalresource. The K-1 tax information will also be mailed commencing today, Monday, March 15, 2021. For additional K-1 tax information and unitholder support, unitholders may call toll free (888) 334-7102.
Further information regarding Natural Resource Partners may be found on the website at www.nrplp.com.
