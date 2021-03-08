|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 08.03.2021
Natural Resource Partners L.P. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) plans to report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, March 15, 2021. Management will host a conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
To register for the conference call please use this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/ event/6473098. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and include dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full conference call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the conference call live via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at www.nrplp.com.
Audio replays of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of NRP’s website.
For additional information please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com. Further information about NRP is available on the partnership’s website at http://www.nrplp.com.
