ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:18 | 23.04.2020
Natural Resource Partners Provides Update on Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic and Distribution Update
Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) today provided an update on the effects of COVID-19 on its business and first quarter 2020 distributions. NRP has been operating under remote work protocols since mid-March. All employees are healthy, and the Partnership is conducting business as usual. The executive management team convenes daily to address employee welfare and remote work issues. We have taken steps to isolate our executive leadership and key employees from one another to ensure our succession management plans and delegation of authorities will continue to function in the event of COVID-19 infections in our workforce.
Most of our coal lessees continue to operate, and we have not yet seen a material impact on our cash flow or profitability as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we are aware of 13 coal companies that have announced temporary mine idlings. Nine of those announcements relate directly to NRP properties, representing approximately 40% of monthly cash collections. We believe all the idled mines plan to continue selling coal from inventory, which should result in continued royalty payments to NRP over the near term. We believe the eventual duration of the idlings will be dependent on the market impact of COVID-19 developments. NRP continues to maintain strong cash balances and liquidity, and efforts to de-lever and de-risk the Partnership over the past five years have prepared NRP to operate through this downturn.
In light of the unprecedented uncertainty that exists, we believe it is important to continue exercising a prudent approach to our financial stability. As a result, the Board of Directors of NRP’s general partner has determined that it is in the best interest of NRP to preserve liquidity by suspending the common unit distribution with respect to the first quarter of 2020 and paying in-kind one-half of the distribution on NRP’s preferred units as contemplated by those securities. This decision enables NRP to continue to build cash reserves until there is more visibility into the financial impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on our lessees and equity investment in the Ciner Wyoming soda ash business.
Craig Nunez, NRP’s President and Chief Operating Officer said, “This decision by the Board enables NRP to conserve $9 million of cash this quarter. We currently have $106 million of cash and $100 million of available borrowing capacity, and our $300 million parent company bonds do not mature until 2025. Because we are uncertain of the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, we believe this strategy is the most prudent course for our stakeholders. In the upcoming months, our Board will decide whether to reinstate our common unit distribution as we gain greater visibility into the duration of mine idlings, the operating performance of Ciner Wyoming and the progress of the ongoing bankruptcy of Foresight Energy, our largest coal lessee. With management and directors owning over 25% of the partnership, our interests are aligned with our unitholders.”
Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, and owns an equity investment in Ciner Wyoming, a trona/soda ash operation.
