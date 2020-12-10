|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:28 | 10.12.2020
NatureTrak Expands Cannabis Banking Solution With Acquisition of Copacetic Strategies
NatureTrak, Inc. – a leader in risk management enterprise software for financial institutions doing cannabis banking – is expanding its offering with its acquisition of Copacetic Strategies, LLC.
Through its proprietary platform, NatureTrak empowers financial institutions to build and scale their cannabis banking programs by streamlining and navigating the complex compliance, security and regulatory landscape.
“With this acquisition we have strengthened our innovative risk management solution. Our integrated platform and services allow customers to monitor all cannabis transactions from seed to sale and identify any anomalies, ensuring they are always in compliance,” said Jontae James, CEO of NatureTrak.
By acquiring Copacetic Strategies, NatureTrak has expanded its offerings and expertise which includes risk mitigation, risk scoring, pre-deposit verification, electronic transaction verification, entity and license verifications and standard cannabis industry metrics.
“As experts in core compliance and the anti-money laundering function within Bank Secrecy Act compliance, the opportunity to become a fundamental part of the NatureTrak solution advances our ability to empower the cannabis ecosystem,” said Philip DS Martin, CEO and founder of Copacetic Strategies.
Risks associated with money laundering within the Bank Secrecy Act have kept financial institutions reluctant to bank the cannabis industry, despite substantial growth in sales and 35 states having passed legislation legalizing adult or medicinal use, or both.
“The legal cannabis industry will generate nearly $20B in revenue in 2020 and we firmly believe that properly managing the associated risk through compliance and the generation of tax revenues helps legitimize the cannabis industry. NatureTrak’s comprehensive technology and services solution allows cannabis banking to thrive within the financial system,” added James.
NatureTrak is headquartered in Sacramento, California and was founded in 2017 to meet financial institutions’ growing demand for cannabis banking solutions.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer