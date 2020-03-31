|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
11:15 | 31.03.2020
Navigant Research Names NVIDIA, Intel-Mobileye, and Qualcomm Technologies the Leading Developers of Automated Driving Systems
A new Leaderboard Report from Navigant Research examines the strategy and execution of 10 companies developing compute platforms for automated driving, with NVIDIA, Intel-Mobileye, and Qualcomm Technologies ranked as the leading market players.
The rollout of highly automated driving is expected to be one of the biggest transformations in ground transportation in the 2020s. Aside from sensing systems, the other key hardware technology required to make automated driving vehicles (ADVs) possible is the compute platform. Click to tweet: According to a new Leaderboard report from @NavigantRSRCH, NVIDIA, Intel-Mobileye, and Qualcomm Technologies are the leading developers of automated driving systems.
“These companies have differentiated themselves from the competition through exceptional products that are anticipated to meet the needs of the companies developing ADVs,” says Sam Abuelsamid, principal research analyst with Navigant Research. “They are also fostering strong customer relationships and demonstrating an ability to deliver the promised products, positioning themselves for long-term success in the ADV compute platform market.”
Additionally, all three companies have experience with mass production of automotive-grade silicon and have chips in high volume vehicles for a variety of applications. Most of the companies involved in automated driving development are using chips from NVIDIA or Intel, and in some cases both, according to the report. While Qualcomm is relatively new to the high-performance automotive compute sector, if its chips live up to their promises, the company is likely to grab significant market share.
The report, Navigant Research Leaderboard: Automated Vehicle Compute Platforms, examines the strategy and execution of 10 leading AD system development and deployment companies. These players are rated on 10 criteria: vision; go-to market strategy; partners; production strategy; technology; sales, marketing, and distribution; product capability; product quality and reliability; product portfolio; and staying power. Using Navigant Research’s proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing industry participants with an objective assessment of these companies’ relative strengths and weaknesses in the global AD compute platform market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.
