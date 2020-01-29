11:15 | 29.01.2020

Navigant Research Report Finds Global Wind Capacity Value Is Expected to Increase Tenfold Over the Next Decade

A new report from Navigant Research analyzes the global wind power market to assess current and future development cycles and projections for new installed wind capacity. The report provides global market forecasts, segmented by region, through 2028. Global wind industry installations were flat from 2017 to 2018, but behind the flat figures are profound shifts throughout global wind power markets. Some mature markets are facing flat or declining growth due to adjustments to more competitive policy environments and reductions or eliminations of subsidies. However, these changes are being offset by increasing wind power development in countries that were not previously wind power markets. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH, the global wind power industry is expected to install more than 626,800 MW of new capacity over the next decade. This new capacity represents a market worth more than $92 billion in 2019 and more than $1 trillion over the forecast decade. “Growth in wind capacity is led by countries in Asia Pacific and non-traditional markets in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa,” says Jesse Broehl, senior research analyst with Navigant Research. “Wind power is being developed not only in a greater variety of countries but also increasingly in offshore as well as onshore.” According to the report, global offshore wind development is expected to experience a 16% compound annual growth rate over a 10-year forecast period. China, Taiwan, and Europe are the leading markets, with the US soon to join when the first large-scale offshore wind plants are commissioned in coming years along the northeast coast of the country. The report also examines the annual installed capacity of top global wind turbine original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and related market share and ranking. The most recent year-end 2018 data shows Denmark-based Vestas retaking the global total annual capacity lead and three other Western OEMs falling in the global total annual rankings. The turbine OEM market dynamics show consolidation throughout the sector, with top OEMs commanding larger market shares. The report, Global Wind Energy Overview, analyzes the global wind power market to assess current and future development cycles and projections for new installed wind capacity. The study provides an analysis of the market issues related to wind development, including drivers and barriers such as power contract auction rates, volume, and related policy and market environments. Global market forecasts, segmented by region, extend through 2028. The report also summarizes the key industry players related to wind power development. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

About Navigant Research

Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Guidehouse, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Global Wind Energy Overview, is a summary and reflects Navigant Research’s current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200129005226/en/