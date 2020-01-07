11:15 | 07.01.2020

Navigant Research Report Shows Energy Technologies Are Being Integrated into New Build Residential Developments

A new report from Navigant

Research examines how regulators, homebuilders, energy suppliers,

and OEMs can together address residential energy needs with new

technologies and business models. The report provides strategies to

ensure new builds meet the highest environmental criteria while bringing

value to both the homeowner and the energy ecosystem. Traditionally, home builders have seen energy technologies as a sunk

cost needed to comply with customer needs or, in the best case, as

luxury items to add to the perceived value of a property. Click

to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH,

a combination of policies reducing the environmental footprint of

housing, promoting technology development, and changing customer

behavior in favor of sustainable products is driving the integration of

new energy technologies in new build residential developments. “New builds offer the best potential to create sustainable housing, as

the cost of integrating energy technologies at the planning stage of a

property development scheme is significantly cheaper than doing so as a

retrofit,” says Roberto Rodriguez Labastida, senior research analyst

with Navigant Research. “Also, new residential developments can be

further optimized, taking advantage of the different behavior patterns

of its inhabitants and the needs of the local grid. This optimization

can bring value to the new homeowners, homebuilders, and the grid while

proving growth for vendors and systems integrators.” For stakeholders looking to succeed in this space, Navigant Research

recommends that regulators allow for experimentation through rule

exemptions for specific projects, while systems integrators work to

educate the market about energy integration opportunities. Vendors

should build compatible technology solutions specifically for this

market, and financial providers should consider energy bill cost and

savings in their affordability calculations. Meanwhile, homebuilders and

landlords should explore energy revenue streams from their developments. The report, New

Home Construction Energy Integration, discusses how these trends

affect new home construction and how regulators, homebuilders, energy

suppliers, and OEMs can together address residential energy needs with

solutions that go beyond a single home installation. Stakeholders can

adopt new technologies and business models to ensure new builds meet the

highest environmental criteria while bringing value to both the

homeowner and the energy ecosystem. The study focuses on the following

emerging strategies: self-consumption, landlord to tenant energy

services, and energy communities. It also looks at case studies that

highlight successful approaches and barriers encountered by energy

players employing these strategies. An executive summary of the report

is available for free download on the Navigant

Research website.

