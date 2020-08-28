|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:59 | 28.08.2020
Navy Federal Chairman Named NAFCU Volunteer of the Year
Navy Federal Credit Union Chairman of the Board, VADM John A. Lockard, USN (Ret.), has been named “Volunteer of the Year” by the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU).
This year’s NAFCU Annual Awards Competition honored eight winners in total and was selected by a committee of credit union leaders. Nominees for CEO of the Year, Credit Union of the Year, Professional of the Year and Volunteer of the Year were judged in two categories: credit unions with assets of more than $250 million and those with assets of $250 million or less. Lockard was a winner among credit unions with more than $250 million in assets.
“It’s been my privilege to serve Navy Federal Credit Union and have the opportunity to be part of the credit union movement,” Lockard said. “Volunteering my time in the service of our members has been one of the greatest experiences of my life and I’m honored to receive this recognition from NAFCU.”
VADM Lockard and the other winners in NAFCU’s 2020 Annual Awards Competition will be honored during NAFCU’s Virtual Congressional Caucus, September 14-15. Annual Awards Competition winners will be celebrated during the conference and profiled in the November-December 2020 edition of The NAFCU Journal magazine.
“This year’s award winners have demonstrated their exceeding commitment to strengthening the credit union industry,” said NAFCU Awards Committee Chairman Keith Sultemeier, president and CEO of Kinecta Federal Credit Union. “NAFCU is honored to recognize these winners, including VADM Lockard, for their efforts to change the industry for the better and their ability to facilitate the industry’s mission of providing exceptional financial services for their communities.”
“I consider it an honor to work with VADM Lockard and I am proud he is receiving this industry recognition for all he has done to help Navy Federal and the credit union movement positively impact the financial lives of millions of Americans,” McDuffie said.
Federally insured by NCUA.
