17:34 | 29.12.2021
Navy Federal Credit Union Announces ROTC All-American Scholarship Recipients
Navy Federal Credit Union announced today the recipients of its ROTC All-American Scholarship Program. The program honors the best and brightest ROTC seniors across the nation. Launched in 2018, the recipients are chosen by a panel of judges based on the pillars of the ROTC program: Leadership, Military Excellence, Scholarship and Service.
From the collective group of nominees, Navy Federal selects 15 to become ROTC All-American Scholarship recipients. Out of the 15 finalists, the top Air Force, Army and Navy/Marine students are selected and honored as the three ROTC All-American Scholarship Program Students of the Year. This year’s recipients are:
– Kelly Hodges, Missouri University of Science and Technology Air Force (Student of the Year)
“This scholarship program is supporting students at the beginning of their military careers, highlighting those who will go on to be exceptional leaders,” said Vice President of Branch Operations at Navy Federal, Matt Lawson. “As a graduate of Army ROTC, I know the hard work each of these students puts in the classroom and for their units. We’re proud to recognize them for their military service, and for becoming exemplary members of their communities.”
To learn more about the scholarship program, please visit rotcaa.navyfederal.org.
