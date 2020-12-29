17:12 | 29.12.2020

NBMBAA® Announces Steven Skinner Endowment

The National Black MBA Association® has announced that Cognizant, one of the world’s leading professional services companies, has contributed $50,000 to establish the Steven Skinner Endowed Scholarship Fund to support student member scholarships within the Association. Steven Skinner was a leading executive with Cognizant who passed away in 2019. Steven’s exceptional business career encompassed executive positions at several Fortune 500 companies, including his last role at Cognizant as Senior Vice President, Global Digital Transformation Consulting. Among his many career accomplishments, he was named as Consulting Magazine’s Top 25 Consultants in 2015, received the Cognizant CEO Leadership Award, the IBM Golden Circle Award, and the Monmouth College Hall of Achievement Award. A native of Monmouth, IL, Steven was inducted as a midshipman to the United States Naval Academy and was a member of the Navy Men’s Basketball Team. After graduating with an economics degree from the Naval Academy, Steven spent 19 years in the United States Navy; the first five on active duty as the weapons officer onboard the USS Reuben James. Additionally, he spent 14 years as a Naval Reserve officer and was active as a Blue and Gold Officer essential in guiding young men and women to careers at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. “Our family is grateful to Cognizant for establishing this endowed scholarship fund in Steven’s name,” said Lisa Skinner, Steven’s wife. “He was a first-generation college and MBA graduate. He believed a good MBA program gave students access to a business network, which most minorities don’t have the privilege to get elsewhere. Steven’s retirement dream to become a college professor and share his life experience as a business leader to a new generation was never fulfilled. Thanks to Cognizant, this endowed scholarship will ensure that Steven’s dream to make an impact on future generations of business leaders is realized and everlasting.” “I try to emulate what I learned from Steven. I want my team to work hard and make deeper connections with each other. Just as he cared deeply about my family, my career growth and my success within the organization, I do the same for my team,” said John McVay, Head of Digital Marketing and Commerce for Cognizant. “It is our privilege to honor Steven’s memory with this scholarship fund,” said Shameka Young, Global Head, Cognizant Diversity & Inclusion. “With this endowment, we can ensure that his legacy of leadership, mentoring, and community involvement lives on in young and talented professionals.” “Steven Skinner led a life that inspired so many people,” said Joe Handy, President and CEO of NBMBAA®. “It is through the generosity of Cognizant that his legacy can help more underserved young people across this country realize their own dreams of a better life.” The National Black MBA Association® provides financial support to student members pursuing higher education. Since 1972, more than five million dollars has been awarded to undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students. Its mission is to identify and increase the pool of African-American talent for the private, public, and non-profit sectors. NBMBAA® Corporate Partner Scholarships are awarded annually based on criteria including membership in the Association, enrollment full-time at an accredited college or university in the U.S. or Canada at the time of award, and a 3.0 GPA or higher. Students can apply at https://nbmbaa.org/scholarships/. For more information on how corporations can donate to NBMBAA® or establish scholarship endowments, please contact Renee Foster at (404) 260-0178 or e-mail renee.foster@nbmbaa.org.

About Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) Cognizant is one of the world’s leading professional services companies, transforming clients’ business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 194 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

About NBMBAA®

NBMBAA® is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) member-based professional organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for black students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 20,000 members, 40 professional and 33 Leaders of Tomorrow® chapters, and over 500 corporate, academic and non-profit partners, the Association is dedicated to developing alliances that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of engagement: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005323/en/