|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:17 | 31.12.2019
Nel Hydrogen Presents On-Demand Green Hydrogen Webinar
Nel Hydrogen the world’s largest and most experienced water electrolyser company partnered with Chemical Engineering Magazine to produce a live webinar Electrolysis Hydrogen Will Revolutionize Hydrogen Availability and Benefits explaining the benefits and economics of green hydrogen for renewable energy storage and industrial processes. The webinar was originally presented by Nel Hydrogen’s David Wolff on November 19th on Chemical Engineering’s live webinar platform. Due to the high performance of the webinar, Nel Hydrogen is releasing the webinar to the general public.
Water electrolysis is a historically important technology that has been improved markedly in recent years – improvements have included lower capital costs, higher electrical efficiency, more compact design, and safer systems. These improved water electrolysis systems, using renewables and zero-carbon electric energy, can make virtually unlimited quantities of green hydrogen – meaning hydrogen made in a zero-carbon fashion.
Green hydrogen, made economical using abundant, cost-effective renewable energy, is creating new chemical synthesis opportunities – fuels, intermediates, and polymers. As hydrogen storage continues to be a challenge, the ability to flexibly create storable products from hydrogen enables more effective use of hydrogen made from renewables.
Webinar will introduce the challenges/opportunities created.
For more information about Nel Hydrogen and green hydrogen sign up to watch the on-demand webinar here: ww2.protononsite.com/BW/CEODWC or visit www.nelhydrogen.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2019 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer