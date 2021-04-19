6:39 | 15.12.2021

Neoen Selects Doosan to Deliver Largest Standalone Energy Storage System in the Australian Capital Territory

Neoen has named a consortium of Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd. and its subsidiary, Doosan GridTech, to build the 100MW/200MWh Capital Battery ― the largest standalone battery storage system in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT). The consortium will provide engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services with a 20-year operations and maintenance program. Doosan GridTech’s Intelligent Controller® will orchestrate energy arbitrage, fast frequency response, and ancillary services with the potential to provide synthetic inertia or black start services in the future. Neoen’s Capital Battery will significantly improve grid stability and support ACT’s shift to total carbon neutrality by 2045. Its 627-battery unit system is expected to be fully operational by mid-2023 ― providing power to help avoid blackouts during periods of high demand and when large fossil fuel generators fail in heatwave conditions. “We are honored that Neoen has chosen Doosan to deliver its signature energy storage system in the ACT,” said Wonyoung Ahn, Chief Operating Officer – Doosan GridTech. “The Capital Battery represents a big step in building our momentum to provide high megawatt grid-scale battery storage systems. Once again, we are demonstrating that competitively priced systems deployed alongside advanced and flexible control platforms are winning propositions for global renewable developers. Turnkey delivery provides simplicity of purchase and a higher degree of short-term risk management. Upgradable software ensures long-term risk management flexibility for technology options and adaptation to meet future grid needs. I commend our teams in the US, Australia, and Korea for their significant effort in bringing this project together.” Doosan’s Intelligent Controller is one of the first storage control and optimization systems built on open standard interfaces designed to meet the Australian transmission system’s rigorous requirements. Using advanced power system intelligence woven into a comprehensive energy management platform, it responds rapidly against complex schedules and intricate operating modes while ensuring that power quality is safely and reliably maintained. Neoen is one of the world’s leading independent producers of exclusively renewable energy. Neoen has over 4.8 GW of solar, wind, and storage capacity in operation or under construction in Australia, France, Finland, Mexico, El Salvador, Argentina, Ireland, Portugal, Jamaica, Mozambique, and Zambia. The company is also active in Croatia, Ecuador, Sweden, and the USA. Neoen’s flagship assets include France’s most powerful solar farm in Cestas (300 MWp) and two of the world’s largest lithium-ion batteries: Hornsdale Power Reserve (150 MW / 193.5 MWh) and Victorian Big Battery (300 MW / 450 MWh), in Australia. Neoen is targeting more than 10 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Neoen (ISIN Code: FR0011675362, ticker: NEOEN) is listed in Compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris. www.neoen.com

At Doosan GridTech®, we believe that enduring economic growth and environmental healing start with a resilient, low-carbon power grid. We are a multi-disciplined team of power system engineers, software developers, and turnkey energy storage specialists. We help utility-scale power producers evaluate, procure, integrate, control, and optimize energy storage, solar power, and other renewable power resources. Our battery storage experts in Seattle, Melbourne, and Seoul have designed, built, and provided flexible controls for nearly 35 installations in the Americas and Asian-Pacific regions – representing over 415MW of capacity. www.doosangridtech.com

