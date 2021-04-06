|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
16:00 | 06.04.2021
NEOGEN Analytics Helps Food Processors Accelerate Data-driven Safety and Quality During Pandemic
NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) has made its NEOGEN Analytics environmental monitoring program (EMP) available to qualified food and beverage manufacturers for a full year, at no cost.
Customer needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as demands for greater transparency in food safety and initiatives such as the FDA’s Blueprint for a New Era of Smarter Food Safety, point toward increasing expectations, rules, and eventual mandates requiring food and beverage companies to implement data-driven environmental monitoring programs.
“COVID-19 has accelerated the food industry’s movement toward its goal of automating and centralizing data collection for immediate visibility and response,” said John Adent, president and CEO of NEOGEN. “Disruption of the industry over the last 12 months has made it even more imperative to move away from manual safety and quality monitoring and adopt intelligent platforms that offer visibility into all of a company’s facilities, whether around the block or around the globe.”
For Colorado Premium, a large manufacturer of premium protein products, NEOGEN Analytics will lead to better visibility and control over the safety and quality programs: “By providing new visibility and control of our food safety programs, it allows us to improve resource allocation and empower our food safety professionals to maintain our high food safety standards and continue to reduce risk,” said John Ruby, vice president of Food Safety and Quality at Colorado Premium. “Having complete control of our sanitation and pathogen testing programs gives us more confidence in the entire process.”
Reports needed for audits and inspections are accessible and accurate in real-time. This fundamentally changes the way brands work with auditors and regulatory inspectors, providing, for the first time, access to fully transparent processes and documentation at a moment’s notice.
Return on investment for the platform is significant, as customers find immediate value with reduced food risk, improved production efficiencies, better consistency of product quality, and increased employee and customer satisfaction.
