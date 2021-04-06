16:00 | 06.04.2021

NEOGEN Analytics Helps Food Processors Accelerate Data-driven Safety and Quality During Pandemic

NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) has made its NEOGEN Analytics environmental monitoring program (EMP) available to qualified food and beverage manufacturers for a full year, at no cost.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005089/en/NEOGEN Analytics enables remote, automated EMP management across all production facilities, providing centralized data gathering and ‘always on’ reporting and analytics.​ For a limited time, we are offering this groundbreaking technology to qualified food suppliers at no cost for the first full year of service. ​(Graphic: Business Wire)

NEOGEN, a leading provider of environmental monitoring solutions for the food and beverage industry, is helping companies reduce risk by increasing access and visibility to food safety testing results. The NEOGEN Analytics EMP, powered by Corvium, enables remote monitoring of multiple processing plant sites, centralizes environmental testing data, automates reporting for compliance and conformance and improves food safety and quality for food companies and consumers. Customer needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as demands for greater transparency in food safety and initiatives such as the FDA’s Blueprint for a New Era of Smarter Food Safety, point toward increasing expectations, rules, and eventual mandates requiring food and beverage companies to implement data-driven environmental monitoring programs. “COVID-19 has accelerated the food industry’s movement toward its goal of automating and centralizing data collection for immediate visibility and response,” said John Adent, president and CEO of NEOGEN. “Disruption of the industry over the last 12 months has made it even more imperative to move away from manual safety and quality monitoring and adopt intelligent platforms that offer visibility into all of a company’s facilities, whether around the block or around the globe.”

Intelligent Tools Drive Fast Return on Investment

Food processors using NEOGEN Analytics EMP can eliminate time-consuming and error-prone manual data entry, reducing risks associated with delays or mishandled lab communications. Through the digital cloud-based platform, food safety and quality assurance (FSQA) teams gain transparency into company-wide food safety testing metrics in order to immediately address any safety or quality issues. The solution automates testing and response workflows, assuring the right corrective actions are assigned and completed. The platform also analyzes diagnostic lab data and generates real-time alerts and management reports. For Colorado Premium, a large manufacturer of premium protein products, NEOGEN Analytics will lead to better visibility and control over the safety and quality programs: “By providing new visibility and control of our food safety programs, it allows us to improve resource allocation and empower our food safety professionals to maintain our high food safety standards and continue to reduce risk,” said John Ruby, vice president of Food Safety and Quality at Colorado Premium. “Having complete control of our sanitation and pathogen testing programs gives us more confidence in the entire process.” Reports needed for audits and inspections are accessible and accurate in real-time. This fundamentally changes the way brands work with auditors and regulatory inspectors, providing, for the first time, access to fully transparent processes and documentation at a moment’s notice. Return on investment for the platform is significant, as customers find immediate value with reduced food risk, improved production efficiencies, better consistency of product quality, and increased employee and customer satisfaction.

No-Cost 12-Month Licenses Available to Qualified Food and Beverage Brands

NEOGEN will waive the NEOGEN Analytics EMP workflow automation module licensing fee for a period of one year, removing the up-front financial uncertainty associated with adopting new technology, such as automating EMP functions. During this time, NEOGEN will provide full-service support of the platform to help FSQA teams maximize the value of the platform for their businesses. There is no commitment required. Visit https://www.NEOGEN.com/NEOGEN-analytics/ to learn more.

About NEOGEN and NEOGEN Analytics

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The NEOGEN Analytics platform is used by leading food and beverage suppliers to streamline and optimize key functions within food safety programs including environmental monitoring, product testing, sanitation management, compliance and conformance, and reporting and analytics. NEOGEN Corporation has an exclusive development and licensing agreement with Corvium, Inc. to market software under the NEOGEN Analytics brand. For information about NEOGEN Analytics visit https://www.NEOGEN.com/solutions/services/NEOGEN-analytics/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005089/en/