15:28 | 22.06.2020

Neonode Touch Sensor Modules Selected for Touchless Holographic Products by Yesar

STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Neonode Inc. , is pleased to announce that its touch sensor modules have been selected by Yesar Electronics Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. ("Yesar") for a range of products with holographic interfaces. Yesar is ramping production to deliver several thousand holographic elevator control panels in the second half of 2020. Additional contactless products are under development at Yesar, including kiosks and gaming applications.Yesar CEO Darcy Shi said, "We are seeing tremendous demand for our holographic solutions in several product categories. Neonode touch sensor modules are a key component to enable these exciting futuristic products."Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode added, "There is a rapidly growing role for contactless technology that is both transformative and accessible. We are extremely proud that Neonode technology is a catalyst to making amazing new products possible."

