14:00 | 13.01.2021

Netafim Earns a 2021 AE50 Award For Its Innovative Container Farming Solution, NetBow™

Netafim USA, a subsidiary of Netafim Ltd. – the global leader of smart irrigation solutions, announced today that the ASABE has presented Netafim with an AE50 award in recognition of its innovative, container irrigation multi-outlet dripper arc, NetBow.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005099/en/NetBow™ was developed to address the unique irrigation and fertigation needs of high-value, soilless, pot-irrigated crops such as blueberries and medical cannabis. (Photo: Business Wire)

Each year, the ASABE’s AE50 awards program recognizes the role of new products and systems in bringing advanced technology to the marketplace to help farmers, food processors and equipment manufacturers increase efficiency, enhance quality, improve safety, and increase profits. “We are honored to receive an AE50 award for NetBow, Netafim was founded and is built on a foundation of innovation and a commitment to helping growers improve yield, efficiency, and overall profitability,” said Mike Hemman, President and CEO of Netafim USA. “NetBow is the latest example of the innovation that results from our team’s commitment to listening and understanding the needs of modern growers.” NetBow was developed to address the unique irrigation and fertigation needs of high-value, soilless, pot-irrigated crops such as blueberries and medical cannabis. Engineered with eight Netafim Typhoon drippers, NetBow’s arc-shaped design surrounds the base of the plant to supply a uniform distribution of water and nutrients to the entire root zone, strengthening root structures, reducing disease, and improving yields. “Designed to reduce labor and streamline operations in all container farming applications, NetBow’s ease of install and uniform coverage of the root zone is particularly well suited for use in high-value, large-scale operations where the micromanagement of the root zone is pivotal to maximizing yields,” added Abed Masarwa, Netafim Corporate’s VP of Products. As an AE50 awards winner, NetBow will be featured in the January/February 2021 special issue of ASABE’s magazine Resource: Engineering & Technology for a Sustainable World. For more details visit www.asabe.org/AE50. More information on Netafim’s NetBow solution for container farming is available by visiting netafimusa.com/netbow.

Netafim USA, based in Fresno, CA, develops and manufactures drip irrigation systems for agriculture, landscape & turf, greenhouse & nursery, mining and wastewater. Netafim offers an extensive range of irrigation solutions including driplines, filters, sprinklers, valves, water meters and digital farming equipment for complete dripline system installations. For more information go to www.netafimusa.com.

