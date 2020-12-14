|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:49 | 14.12.2020
Network Perception Announces $2.73 Million in Seed Round Funding
Network Perception (https://www.network-perception.com), the market leading software solution for cyber- compliance and network security in the electrical utility industry, today announced a $2.73 million Seed round of funding led by Serra Ventures, Okapi Ventures, and Energy Foundry, with additional support from Early Light Ventures, SaaS Ventures, Illinois Ventures, and Service Provider Capital. This new funding will enable Network Perception to scale its activity in the electric utility sector and beyond in order to meet the demand for critical infrastructure industries throughout the U.S. and overseas.
“We are thrilled to have the chance to back the Network Perceptions team. Our firm has a long history investing in cybersecurity technologies and we believe NP is delivering a crucial software solution to help protect the integrity, reliability and safety of our electrical grid from the persistent and emerging threats that put it at risk,” stated Jeff Bocan, Partner of Okapi Capital.
The growing complexity of IT infrastructure makes the task of keeping a compliant network additionally challenging. Policies are changing, use cases are evolving and a variety of technologies can disrupt compliance requirements. The Network Perception proprietary solution gives critical infrastructure industries confidence in their cyber-compliance as well as network security through a unique risk assessment and network visualization solution.
“We are very excited to welcome Okapi as new investors. Having their financial and strategic support both validates the market opportunity for our business and fuels our momentum to grow as a company,” said Robin Berthier, CEO and co-founder of Network Perception.
Jeff Bocan from Okapi Venture and Rob Schultz from Serra Ventures joined the NP Board of Directors.
To learn more about how Network Perception helps critical infrastructure industries manage their cybersecurity in a proactive manner please contact www.network-perception.com
Serra Ventures, has offices in San Diego, Chicago and Champaign, Illinois. The managing partners are all former successful entrepreneurs who seek to serve their portfolio companies with real-world insight, hard work and a valuable network. In addition to capital, Serra works alongside its entrepreneurs in all areas of growth from strategic planning and partnerships, through business development and capital formation. As portfolio companies scale, Serra co-invests with leading venture firms across the Midwest and West Coast. For more information, visit www.serraventures.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer