19:49 | 14.12.2020

Network Perception Announces $2.73 Million in Seed Round Funding

Network Perception (https://www.network-perception.com), the market leading software solution for cyber- compliance and network security in the electrical utility industry, today announced a $2.73 million Seed round of funding led by Serra Ventures, Okapi Ventures, and Energy Foundry, with additional support from Early Light Ventures, SaaS Ventures, Illinois Ventures, and Service Provider Capital. This new funding will enable Network Perception to scale its activity in the electric utility sector and beyond in order to meet the demand for critical infrastructure industries throughout the U.S. and overseas. “We are thrilled to have the chance to back the Network Perceptions team. Our firm has a long history investing in cybersecurity technologies and we believe NP is delivering a crucial software solution to help protect the integrity, reliability and safety of our electrical grid from the persistent and emerging threats that put it at risk,” stated Jeff Bocan, Partner of Okapi Capital. The growing complexity of IT infrastructure makes the task of keeping a compliant network additionally challenging. Policies are changing, use cases are evolving and a variety of technologies can disrupt compliance requirements. The Network Perception proprietary solution gives critical infrastructure industries confidence in their cyber-compliance as well as network security through a unique risk assessment and network visualization solution. “We are very excited to welcome Okapi as new investors. Having their financial and strategic support both validates the market opportunity for our business and fuels our momentum to grow as a company,” said Robin Berthier, CEO and co-founder of Network Perception. Jeff Bocan from Okapi Venture and Rob Schultz from Serra Ventures joined the NP Board of Directors. To learn more about how Network Perception helps critical infrastructure industries manage their cybersecurity in a proactive manner please contact www.network-perception.com

About Network Perception:

Founded in 2014, Network Perception supplies critical infrastructure industries with a pioneering risk visualization technology empowering their cybersecurity and compliance teams. Built by a team of researchers along with other experts in network security and critical infrastructure protection, this technology allows for a holistic view of network compliance and security. The result is organizations having the ability to make informed determinations of configuration alignment as well as ensure best practices and regulatory standards are met. For more information, visit www.network-perception.com

About Okapi Venture Capital:

Okapi​ ​provides​ ​long-term​ ​capital​ ​and​ ​management​ ​support​ ​to​ ​startups​ ​and​ ​early-stage​ ​companies.​ ​Okapi takes​ ​pride​ ​in​ ​partnering​ ​with​ ​exceptionally​ ​talented​ ​entrepreneurs​ ​to​ ​develop their​ ​emerging​ ​businesses.​ ​Okapi​ ​invests​ ​in​ ​early-stage​ ​technology-driven​ ​companies​ ​with​ ​a​ ​particular focus​ ​on​ ​Southern​ ​California​ ​startups​ ​in​ ​the​ ​greater​ ​Los​ ​Angeles,​ ​Orange​ ​County​ ​and​ ​San​ ​Diego regions.​ ​Some of Okapi’s​ ​current​ ​portfolio​ ​companies include:​ ​CrowdStrike,​ ​BabyList,​ ​SpecRight, Chromacode, WhiteFox Defense and TrackStreet.​ ​Some​ ​of​ ​Okapi’s​ ​previous​ ​investments​ ​include:​ ​Connectifier, SignNow,​ ​Transaction​ ​Wireless​ ​and​ ​Helixis.​ ​Okapi​ ​Capital’s​ ​office​ ​is​ ​in​ ​Ladera Ranch,​ ​CA.​ ​​For​ ​more information,​ ​visit:​ ​www.OkapiVC.com.

About Serra Ventures:

Serra Ventures is an early stage venture capital firm investing in technology companies in underserved geographies across the Midwest and West Coast. Sectors of focus include information technology, devices/instrumentation and agricultural technologies. The profile of an ideal startup is one that has just finished an accelerator program or has been through a round of seed funding to establish and prove a strong product-market fit. Serra Ventures, has offices in San Diego, Chicago and Champaign, Illinois. The managing partners are all former successful entrepreneurs who seek to serve their portfolio companies with real-world insight, hard work and a valuable network. In addition to capital, Serra works alongside its entrepreneurs in all areas of growth from strategic planning and partnerships, through business development and capital formation. As portfolio companies scale, Serra co-invests with leading venture firms across the Midwest and West Coast. For more information, visit www.serraventures.com.

About Energy Foundry:

Energy Foundry, a Chicago-based venture capital platform, invests in today’s most promising energy innovators, and works with the world’s leading energy companies to build and scale new ventures. Their approach merges venture capital with the perks of partnership and includes an arsenal of essential tools and relationships to help bring great ideas to market. For more information, visit www.energyfoundry.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005732/en/