9:03 | 19.02.2020
NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB Year End Report January – December 2019
STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ –Important events in 2019KL1333
About NeuroVive
NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is a leader in mitochondrial medicine, with one project in clinical phase I (KL1333) for chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases and one project, in preparation for clinical trials (NV354), for treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency. NeuroSTAT for traumatic brain injury (TBI) is ready to enter a clinical phase II efficacy study. The R&D portfolio also consists of early projects for primary mitochondrial disease, and NASH. NeuroVive’s ambition is to take drugs for primary mitochondrial diseases through clinical development and all the way to market, with or without partners. For the TBI and NASH projects the goal is to enter strategic partnerships. A subset of compounds under NeuroVive’s NVP015 program has been licenced to Fortify Therapeutics, a BridgeBio company, for local treatment development of Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON). NeuroVive is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden . The share is also traded on the OTC Market’s Pink Open market in the US .
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/6574/3038975/1196579.pdf NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB Year End
