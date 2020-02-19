9:03 | 19.02.2020

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB Year End Report January – December 2019

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ –Important events in 2019KL1333

— NeuroVive enrolls first subject in its European KL1333 phase Ia/b

clinical study

— NeuroVive initiates second part of its ongoing KL1333 Phase Ia/b

clinical study

— NeuroVive completes recruitment of healthy volunteers in the second part

of its ongoing KL1333 clinical Phase Ia/b study

NV354

— NeuroVive initiates NV354 preclinical safety studies and scales up

compound production

NeuroSTAT

— NeuroVive’s IND for clinical development of NeuroSTAT approved by FDA

— NeuroSTAT receives Fast Track designation from the US Food and Drug

Administration

Financials

— NeuroVive is supplied with approximately MSEK 99.0 in share issue

proceeds

— NeuroVive receives SEK 28.2 Million in a directed new share issue

Strategy and communications

— NeuroVive updates its strategy and sharpens its focus on primary

mitochondrial diseases

— NeuroVive hosts the company’s first Capital Markets Day

— NeuroVive hosts the Mitochondria Day for the second time

Other

— NeuroVive announces settlement in dispute with CicloMulsion AG

Important events after the reporting period

— NeuroVive proposes a rights issue of approximately MSEK 74 before issue

costs. The rights issue is guaranteed to 90%.

Financial information fourth quarter (Oct-Dec 2019)*

— Net revenues: KSEK 49 (5)

— Other operating income: KSEK 1,000 (1,009)

— Loss before tax: KSEK 27,112 (19,978)

— Loss per share: SEK -0.15 (-0.25)

— Diluted loss per share: SEK -0.15 (-0.25)

Financial information full year 2019 (Jan-Dec 2019)*

— Net revenues: KSEK 34 (5)

— Other operating income: KSEK 3,500 (2,461)

— Loss before tax: KSEK 77,000 (73,494)

— Loss per share: SEK 0.45 (0.94)

— Diluted loss per share: SEK 0.45 (0.94)

* APM Alternative perfomance measures, see definition on page 17 in the Report.The complete Year End report is available for download below and through NeuroVive's web site www.neurovive.com.The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below at 08:40 a.m. CET on 19 February 2020.

Erik Kinnman, CEO

+46 (0)46-275-62-20NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ)

Medicon Village, SE-223 81 Lund, Sweden

Tel: +46 (0)46-275-62-20 (switchboard)

About NeuroVive NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is a leader in mitochondrial medicine, with one project in clinical phase I (KL1333) for chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases and one project, in preparation for clinical trials (NV354), for treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency. NeuroSTAT for traumatic brain injury (TBI) is ready to enter a clinical phase II efficacy study. The R&D portfolio also consists of early projects for primary mitochondrial disease, and NASH. NeuroVive's ambition is to take drugs for primary mitochondrial diseases through clinical development and all the way to market, with or without partners. For the TBI and NASH projects the goal is to enter strategic partnerships. A subset of compounds under NeuroVive's NVP015 program has been licenced to Fortify Therapeutics, a BridgeBio company, for local treatment development of Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON). NeuroVive is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden. The share is also traded on the OTC Market's Pink Open market in the US.

Report January -December 2019

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical