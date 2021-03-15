0:21 | 16.03.2021

Nevada Drug Card Delivers $99 Million in Savings to Cardholders in 12 Years

Since its launch in 2008, the Nevada Drug Card prescription drug discount program has saved Nevadans $99 million on prescription medications through December 31, 2020. The card offers savings of up to 80 percent on both brand name and generic medications at more than 68,000 pharmacies nationwide. “The Nevada Drug Card is free to all residents of the state, and it helps make prescription drugs more affordable to Nevadans, whether they are insured, underinsured, or uninsured,” said Suzanne Domoracki, program director of the Nevada Drug Card program. “With hundreds of thousands of Nevadans without health insurance, the Nevada Drug Card can mean the difference between getting the medication you need and having to go without,” notes Domoracki. “It offers outstanding savings to cardholders. Plus, for those with health insurance, the Nevada Drug Card can often reduce out-of-pocket cost to less than the person’s co-pay. Saving residents of the state nearly $100 million in 12 years is amazing.” It’s easy to get a Nevada Drug Card by visiting NevadaDrugCard.com. No personal information is required. The card is pre-activated, so it can be used immediately – in and outside of Nevada. The provider network includes many regional and national pharmacies, including CVS, CVS@Target, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Walmart as well as pharmacy counters inside Albertson’s, Safeway, Smith’s, and Vons supermarkets. Beyond the savings offered by the card, for each use the program administrator donates to the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN). Since 2016, more than $45,000 has been donated to support two CMN-affiliated hospitals in Nevada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210315005838/en/