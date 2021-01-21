4:40 | 22.01.2021

New Automotive On-Board Power Inverter Market Research During 2020-2024 | Market Impact Analysis | Technavio

The new automotive on-board power inverter market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121006021/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive On-board Power Inverter Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the automotive on-board power inverter market.

“One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the need to stay connected during long-distance journeys,” says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover Technavio expects the automotive on-board power inverter market size to grow by USD 23.61 million during the period 2020-2024.

Automotive On-board Power Inverter Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The automotive on-board power inverter market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of -3.54%. Based on the power range, up to 150W segment saw maximum growth in 2019. The market growth in the up to 150W segment is expected to spur from the demand for automotive on-board power inverters from the customers who use personal electronic appliances while traveling. The growth of the market segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

40% of the growth will originate from the APAC region. The rising demand for luxury vehicles will facilitate the automotive on-board power inverter market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for automotive on-board power inverters in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The automotive on-board power inverter market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. The automotive on-board power inverter market is segmented by application (Passenger cars and LCVs), geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and power range (up to 150W and more than 150W). The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Koninklijke Philips NV, Lear Corp., LG Electronics Inc., New Focus Auto Tech Holdings Ltd., Samlex America Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Schumacher Electric Corp., Sensata Technologies Holding Plc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., and Toyota Industries Corp.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

