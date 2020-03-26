23:50 | 26.03.2020

New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the “Company” or “NCE”) a Dallas-based oil and gas company, today reported Results of Operations for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2019. During the three months ended December 31, 2019 the Company reported a net loss of $17,000 compared to a net loss of $55,000 for the same period ended December 31, 2018. For the full year ended December 31, 2019 the Company reported a net loss of $2.3 million or ($0.46) per share, compared to a net loss of $484,000 or ($0.21) per share for the same period ended December 31, 2018.

Revenues: Total revenues from the oil & gas operation was $590,000 in 2019 and $682,000 in 2018. The decrease was due to the rate the Company received for the sale of its natural gas during 2019.

Operating Expenses: Operating expenses for continuing oil & gas operations was $686,000 in 2019 and $844,000 in 2018. This decrease was principally due to a reduction of depreciation and depletion expense of $166,000. In 2019 pursuant to the requirements of the “full cost ceiling test” for oil & gas companies we recorded a non-cash charge to operations of $ $2.3 million to write down its investment in West Virginia. In September 2019 the Company unsuccessfully drilled a well which resulted in dry hole. As the well did not prove up the estimated probable and possible reserves, the Company had to deem the applicable reserve estimates as impaired. In the third quarter the company booked an impairment expense of $2,285,000 which represents a reduction of both the estimated probable and possible reserves as well as the cost of drilling the failed well. This charge to earnings was caused by a revaluation of the Company’s non- producing oil and gas reserves.

Corporate Expenses were $412,000 in 2019 and $353,000 in 2018. The increase was principally due to an increase in consulting expenses.

Interest Income: Interest Income was $237,000 in 2019 as compared to $37,000 in 2018. The increase was due to the interest earned from investing the proceeds from the issuance and sale of common stock in December 2018.

About New Concept Energy, Inc.

New Concept Energy, Inc. is a Dallas-based oil and gas company which owns oil and gas wells and mineral leases in Ohio and in West Virginia. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.newconceptenergy.com.

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIESCONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS(amounts in thousands)



December 31,



2019 2018AssetsCurrent assetsCash and cash equivalents

$ 22



$ 361

Accounts receivable from oil and gas sales

73



72

Current portion note receivable (including $4,005 and $4,017 in 2019 and 2018 from related parties)

4,046



4,063

Total current assets

4,141



4,496

Oil and natural gas properties (full cost accounting method) Proved developed and undeveloped oil and gas properties, net of depletion

767



2,517

Property and equipment, net of depreciation Land, buildings and equipment – oil and gas operations

668



618

Note Receivable

214



251

Total assets

$ 5,790



$ 7,882

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIESCONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – CONTINUED(amounts in thousands, except share amounts)



December 31,



2019



2018Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable – trade (including $180 and $37 in 2019 and 2018 due to related parties)

$ 355 $ 59

Accrued expenses

35 32

Current portion of long term debt

44 59

Total current liabilities

434



150

Long-term debt Notes payable less current portion

177



201

Asset retirement obligation

2,770



2,770

Total liabilities

3,381



3,121

Stockholders’ equity Series B convertible preferred stock, $10 par value, liquidation value of $100 authorized 100 shares, issued and outstanding one share11Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 5,131,934 shares at December 31, 2019 and 20185151 Additional paid-in capital

63,579



63,579

Accumulated deficit

(61,222 )



(58,870 )



2,409



4,761

Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity

$ 5,790 $ 7,882

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIESCONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS(amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Year Ended December 31,



2019



2018



2017Revenue Oil and gas operations, net of royalties

$ 590



$ 682



$ 791



590 682 791

Operating expenses Oil & gas operations

686 844 1,027

Corporate general and administrative

412 353 408

Impairment of natural gas and oil properties

2,285 – 2,626 3,383 1,197 4,061

Operating earnings (loss)

(2,793 ) (515 ) (3,270 )

Other income (expense) Interest income (including $240 and $17 for the year ended 2019 and 2018 from related parties)

257 37 25

Interest expense

(15 ) (18 ) (24 )

Other income (expense), net

199 12 28 441 31 29

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

(2,352 )



(484 )



(3,241 )

Earnings from discontinued operations

–



–



(5 )

Net income (loss) applicable to common shares

$ (2,352 )



$ (484 )



$ (3,246 )

Net income (loss) per common share-basic and diluted

$ (0.46 )



$ (0.21 )



$ (1.59 )

Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding – basic

5,132



2,358



1,947





