|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:50 | 26.03.2020
New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the “Company” or “NCE”) a Dallas-based oil and gas company, today reported Results of Operations for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2019.
During the three months ended December 31, 2019 the Company reported a net loss of $17,000 compared to a net loss of $55,000 for the same period ended December 31, 2018.
For the full year ended December 31, 2019 the Company reported a net loss of $2.3 million or ($0.46) per share, compared to a net loss of $484,000 or ($0.21) per share for the same period ended December 31, 2018.
In 2019 pursuant to the requirements of the “full cost ceiling test” for oil & gas companies we recorded a non-cash charge to operations of $ $2.3 million to write down its investment in West Virginia. In September 2019 the Company unsuccessfully drilled a well which resulted in dry hole. As the well did not prove up the estimated probable and possible reserves, the Company had to deem the applicable reserve estimates as impaired. In the third quarter the company booked an impairment expense of $2,285,000 which represents a reduction of both the estimated probable and possible reserves as well as the cost of drilling the failed well. This charge to earnings was caused by a revaluation of the Company’s non- producing oil and gas reserves.
22
361
73
72
4,046
4,063
4,141
4,496
767
2,517
668
618
214
251
5,790
7,882
355
$
59
35
32
44
59
434
150
177
201
2,770
2,770
3,381
3,121
63,579
63,579
(61,222
)
(58,870
)
2,409
4,761
5,790
$
7,882
590
682
791
590
682
791
686
844
1,027
412
353
408
2,285
–
2,626
3,383
1,197
4,061
(2,793
)
(515
)
(3,270
)
257
37
25
(15
)
(18
)
(24
)
199
12
28
441
31
29
(2,352
)
(484
)
(3,241
)
–
–
(5
)
(2,352
)
(484
)
(3,246
)
(0.46
)
(0.21
)
(1.59
)
5,132
2,358
1,947
