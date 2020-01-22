|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:30 | 22.01.2020
New Date and Time Announced for Clean Harbors’ “Undercover Boss” Episode on CBS
Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services throughout North America, today announced that due to programming schedule changes on the CBS Television Network, CEO and founder Alan S. McKim will now be featured on the Emmy award-winning reality television series “Undercover Boss,” on Monday, Jan. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT; 8:00-9:00 PM, CT). It was originally announced that the episode would air on Wednesday Jan. 29. During the one-hour episode, a disguised McKim works as a peer alongside employees at facilities and locations in Indiana, Massachusetts, New York and Texas.
Posing as a former mechanic looking to restart his career later in life, McKim tried his hand at multiple roles within Clean Harbors’ facilities and job sites in Braintree, Mass., New York City, Plainfield, New Jersey, East Chicago, Indiana and Matagorda Island in Texas. He worked as a Class A truck driver, a hazardous waste specialist, an industrial technician doing confined space enclosure work and a field service worker responding to a hurricane-related disaster.
Participation in the show coincides with the 40th anniversary of the company McKim began in Massachusetts as a four-person tank cleaning business in 1980. Today, Clean Harbors is a publicly traded company with more than 15,000 employees across North America and generates more than $3 billion in annual revenue.
To learn more about McKim’s journey, hear the stories of the employees he met, and discover more about Clean Harbors, tune in to the company’s episode Monday, January 27 on CBS.
