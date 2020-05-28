23:00 | 28.05.2020

New Digital Platform Provides Knowledge Base and Experts in Real Time to Global Animal Health and Nutrition Partners

Like much of the world right now, the global animal health and nutrition industry is unable to meet in person at livestock events or industry conferences. In response to this challenge, Phibro Animal Health Corporation has launched Phibro Academy (academy.pahc.com), a new digital learning and content platform, to allow customers and partners to continue to learn and exchange ideas, no matter where they are. As COVID-19 began to impact the ability of our teams to meet with customers and industry colleagues, and animal health and nutrition conferences and seminars were being cancelled/postponed around the globe, Phibro recognized the need to quickly develop a platform through which Phibro’s sales, marketing and technical teams could continue to bring value to customers. “As a result, Phibro Academy was born,” recalls Hector Badillo, DVM, Phibro Senior Vice President, Global Marketing. “With a presence in more than 75 countries, Phibro is uniquely positioned to curate expertise from animal health and nutrition experts around the world. Our focus is on continuing to deliver value to our customers.” The initial Phibro Academy content library is composed of webinars, videos and e-learning modules. Many are hosted live, then posted and made available to anyone that has signed up to join Phibro Academy. Current content spans a range of practical animal health, nutrition and management topics, including: Poultry – intestinal diseases, differential diagnosis and product training, among others Dairy – heat stress, transition cow health Beef – rumen health and function and its impact on productivity and heat stress management Aquaculture – anti-stress measurements, fish feed formulation New content is being created by our teams on an ongoing basis. “We will continue to work with key opinion leaders and university colleagues to showcase noteworthy information and expertise. We are constantly interacting with our customers and our global Phibro teams to get new ideas on courses and content that would be of value to add to the Phibro Academy platform. While our current focus is to use this platform to help us bridge the distance we are feeling from our customers today, we believe strongly that, with the right focus and continued great content, this platform will fast become a whole new way for Phibro to connect with customers long into the future,” Badillo says. “There is a lot more to come here, so stay tuned.” While the majority of Phibro Academy content is in English, translations and subtitles are coming soon, along with more regional content that is currently being developed by Phibro’s teams throughout the world. Registration for Phibro Academy is free; individuals can sign up at academy.pahc.com.

