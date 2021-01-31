0:00 | 01.02.2021



New Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXE) Quarterly Report Dec 2020



New Energy Minerals Limited (ASX:NXE) (FRA:GGY) (OTCMKTS:MTTGF) is pleased to provide an update to the market in relation to the Company’s activities for the period ending 31 December 2020.

Corporate Update

New Project Acquisition

The Company has previously announced with the closing of the Balama Sale Transaction on 17 July 2020 that it has no further operations in Mozambique and that the closing also represented a disposal of its main undertaking as previously approved by shareholders at a general shareholder meeting on 13 May 2020.

Subsequently, the Company agreed to acquire a new mineral project and on 13 October 2020 requested a trading halt pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1 pending announcement of a project acquisition.

On 13 November 2020, the ASX suspended the Company from official quotation pending the release of an announcement regarding an acquisition and that the Company’s securities will remain suspended until it has recomplied with Chapters 1 and 2 of the Listing Rules, including the issue of a prospectus.

Arena Investors Dispute

Confidential settlement negotiations with Arena have continued during the quarter and the Company expects to be able to make a further announcement in this regard during the first quarter of 2021.

Appointment of experienced technical directors

On 18 November 2020, the Company announced the appointment of Dr Bernard Olivier and Dr Evan Kirby to the Board of the Company in conjunction with the resignation of Mr Paul Ching and Mr Jackie Lee. Both were nominated to the Board by the Company’s largest shareholder UBezTT International Investment Holdings (BVI) Ltd.

