|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:15 | 15.09.2020
New Floriculture Market Research Highlights Recovery Path for Businesses from COVID-19 based on Products – Cut Flowers, Bedding Plants, and Potted Plants | Technavio
The new Floriculture Market Research from Technavio indicates Negative and Inferior growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.
Cut flowers dominated the market in 2019.
Cut flowers are removed from the plant that bears it and used for decorative purposes in garlands and vases. As these flowers wither within a few days of being cut, they require extensive care after being cut from the plants.
Cut flowers include roses, chrysanthemums, and carnations. They are generally used for gifting purposes. The main cut flowers that are exported globally are roses and chrysanthemums.
With the rising urban population across Europe, the gifting culture is increasing, thereby driving the cut flower market.
The increased spending on flowers as gifts will significantly drive floriculture market growth in this region over the forecast period.
China and Japan are the key markets for floriculture in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The floriculture market is segmented by product (cut flowers, bedding plants, potted plants, and others), application (conferences and activities, gifts, and personal and corporate use), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.
The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Beekenkamp Group, Danziger Group, Dummen Orange, Flamingo Horticulture Investments, Karen Roses, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Marginpar BV, Ruparelia Group, Selecta Klemm GmbH & Co. KG, and Syngenta Seeds BV.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer