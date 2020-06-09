|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:23 | 09.06.2020
New Fortress Energy Announces Conversion to Single Class of Common Shares
New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ: NFE) (“New Fortress” or the “Company”) announced that on June 10, 2020, all outstanding shares of Class B common stock will be converted into Class A common shares, which are the publicly traded shares of the Company.
After the conversion, New Fortress will have a single class of Class A common shares in an effort to simplify the share structure and create greater transparency for all shareholders.
The conversion is expected to significantly reduce the Company’s future tax distribution obligations, which will enable New Fortress to invest those funds into the development of new projects that the Company expects will increase its returns for all stockholders, enhance its liquidity, improve its credit profile and lower its cost of capital.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
