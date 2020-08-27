|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:00 | 27.08.2020
New Fortress Energy Declares Inaugural Common Stock Dividend
New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) (“New Fortress” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a third quarter 2020 common stock dividend of $0.10 per Class A Common Share.
“We are pleased to announce our first common stock dividend,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress. “As we stated on our earnings call, one of our strategic goals is to begin paying dividends to our shareholders as our long-term capital structure becomes highly cash flow generative. This dividend is a significant step forward toward our goal to become a world-class investment grade operating company.”
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which it is made. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in our annual, quarterly and other reports we file with the SEC. We undertake no duty to update these forward-looking statements, even though our situation may change in the future. Furthermore, we cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance, projections or achievements.
