12:00 | 24.02.2020
New Fortress Energy LLC Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) (the “Company”) plans to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 after the closing of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. A copy of the press release and an earnings supplement will be posted to the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.newfortressenergy.com.
In addition, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (866) 953-0778 (from within the U.S.) or (630) 652-5853 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “NFE Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call.”
A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.newfortressenergy.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 through 11:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.), Passcode: 2566636.
