12:00 | 24.02.2020

New Fortress Energy LLC Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) (the “Company”) plans to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 after the closing of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. A copy of the press release and an earnings supplement will be posted to the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.newfortressenergy.com. In addition, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (866) 953-0778 (from within the U.S.) or (630) 652-5853 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “NFE Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call.” A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.newfortressenergy.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 through 11:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.), Passcode: 2566636.

About New Fortress Energy LLC

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) is a global energy infrastructure company founded to help accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. The company funds, builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to rapidly deliver fully integrated, turnkey energy solutions that enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. New Fortress Energy is majority-owned by a fund managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group.

